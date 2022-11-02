WASHINGTON (121)
Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Kuzma 8-12 0-0 18, Porzingis 9-13 11-11 30, Beal 11-17 6-7 29, Morris 2-5 2-3 6, Avdija 1-3 3-4 5, Hachimura 5-13 0-0 10, Gafford 4-5 2-5 10, Barton 4-9 2-2 11. Totals 45-78 26-32 121.
PHILADELPHIA (111)
Harris 6-12 0-0 16, Thybulle 1-2 0-1 2, Tucker 2-2 0-0 5, Harden 8-18 5-6 24, Maxey 11-20 5-8 32, Niang 5-11 0-0 13, Reed 1-3 0-0 2, Harrell 0-1 0-0 0, Milton 2-5 0-0 5, House Jr. 3-10 4-5 12. Totals 39-84 14-20 111.
|Washington
|31
|26
|34
|30
|—
|121
|Philadelphia
|25
|26
|39
|21
|—
|111
3-Point Goals_Washington 5-21 (Kuzma 2-5, Beal 1-2, Barton 1-4, Porzingis 1-4, Avdija 0-1, Hachimura 0-2, Morris 0-3), Philadelphia 19-36 (Maxey 5-9, Harris 4-5, Niang 3-6, Harden 3-8, House Jr. 2-5, Tucker 1-1, Milton 1-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 43 (Hachimura 10), Philadelphia 32 (Harris 9). Assists_Washington 27 (Morris 6), Philadelphia 25 (Harden 10). Total Fouls_Washington 18, Philadelphia 25. A_19,855 (20,478)
