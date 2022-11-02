FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gill16:431-10-00-2022
Kuzma31:188-120-02-84418
Porzingis34:249-1311-110-93130
Beal36:3011-176-70-25229
Morris24:002-52-30-1606
Hachimura32:535-130-02-104210
Avdija28:481-33-41-8155
Barton24:094-92-20-13211
Gafford11:154-52-52-21010
Totals240:0045-7826-327-432718121

Percentages: FG .577, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Kuzma 2-5, Beal 1-2, Barton 1-4, Porzingis 1-4, Avdija 0-1, Hachimura 0-2, Morris 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 9 (Avdija 3, Porzingis 3, Barton, Gafford, Hachimura).

Turnovers: 7 (Kuzma 4, Beal, Hachimura, Porzingis).

Steals: 4 (Barton, Gafford, Morris, Porzingis).

Technical Fouls: Wizards, 2:48 second.

FGFTReb
PHILADELPHIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Harris33:556-120-02-94116
Thybulle15:421-20-10-0222
Tucker28:062-20-01-2055
Harden35:048-185-60-510224
Maxey43:0911-205-80-24132
Niang26:535-110-01-30413
House Jr.23:363-104-51-62412
Milton15:222-50-00-2235
Harrell12:240-10-00-1020
Reed5:491-30-01-2112
Totals240:0039-8414-206-322525111

Percentages: FG .464, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 19-36, .528 (Maxey 5-9, Harris 4-5, Niang 3-6, Harden 3-8, House Jr. 2-5, Tucker 1-1, Milton 1-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Niang).

Turnovers: 8 (Milton 4, Harden 3, Harris).

Steals: 3 (Harden, House Jr., Thybulle).

Technical Fouls: Harden, 3:43 third.

Washington31263430121
Philadelphia25263921111

A_19,855 (20,478). T_2:14.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

