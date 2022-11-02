|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gill
|16:43
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Kuzma
|31:18
|8-12
|0-0
|2-8
|4
|4
|18
|Porzingis
|34:24
|9-13
|11-11
|0-9
|3
|1
|30
|Beal
|36:30
|11-17
|6-7
|0-2
|5
|2
|29
|Morris
|24:00
|2-5
|2-3
|0-1
|6
|0
|6
|Hachimura
|32:53
|5-13
|0-0
|2-10
|4
|2
|10
|Avdija
|28:48
|1-3
|3-4
|1-8
|1
|5
|5
|Barton
|24:09
|4-9
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|2
|11
|Gafford
|11:15
|4-5
|2-5
|2-2
|1
|0
|10
|Totals
|240:00
|45-78
|26-32
|7-43
|27
|18
|121
Percentages: FG .577, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Kuzma 2-5, Beal 1-2, Barton 1-4, Porzingis 1-4, Avdija 0-1, Hachimura 0-2, Morris 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 9 (Avdija 3, Porzingis 3, Barton, Gafford, Hachimura).
Turnovers: 7 (Kuzma 4, Beal, Hachimura, Porzingis).
Steals: 4 (Barton, Gafford, Morris, Porzingis).
Technical Fouls: Wizards, 2:48 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PHILADELPHIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Harris
|33:55
|6-12
|0-0
|2-9
|4
|1
|16
|Thybulle
|15:42
|1-2
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|2
|2
|Tucker
|28:06
|2-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|5
|5
|Harden
|35:04
|8-18
|5-6
|0-5
|10
|2
|24
|Maxey
|43:09
|11-20
|5-8
|0-2
|4
|1
|32
|Niang
|26:53
|5-11
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|13
|House Jr.
|23:36
|3-10
|4-5
|1-6
|2
|4
|12
|Milton
|15:22
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|5
|Harrell
|12:24
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Reed
|5:49
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|39-84
|14-20
|6-32
|25
|25
|111
Percentages: FG .464, FT .700.
3-Point Goals: 19-36, .528 (Maxey 5-9, Harris 4-5, Niang 3-6, Harden 3-8, House Jr. 2-5, Tucker 1-1, Milton 1-2).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Niang).
Turnovers: 8 (Milton 4, Harden 3, Harris).
Steals: 3 (Harden, House Jr., Thybulle).
Technical Fouls: Harden, 3:43 third.
|Washington
|31
|26
|34
|30
|—
|121
|Philadelphia
|25
|26
|39
|21
|—
|111
A_19,855 (20,478). T_2:14.
