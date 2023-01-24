WASHINGTON (127)
Kispert 4-10 4-4 14, Kuzma 12-23 4-5 30, Gafford 2-3 5-8 9, Beal 7-17 6-9 22, Morris 5-9 2-2 13, Avdija 3-5 9-11 15, Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Gill 2-3 2-2 6, Barton 3-5 0-0 8, Wright 4-7 0-0 10. Totals 42-83 32-41 127.
DALLAS (126)
Finney-Smith 4-7 2-2 12, Hardaway Jr. 2-9 0-0 5, Powell 8-12 6-7 22, Dinwiddie 6-15 5-5 20, Doncic 16-29 9-12 41, Bertans 3-3 0-0 7, Bullock 1-5 0-0 3, Green 7-9 0-0 16. Totals 47-89 22-26 126.
|Washington
|32
|33
|34
|28
|—
|127
|Dallas
|28
|32
|37
|29
|—
|126
3-Point Goals_Washington 11-30 (Beal 2-2, Barton 2-3, Wright 2-5, Kispert 2-6, Kuzma 2-10, Morris 1-3, Avdija 0-1), Dallas 10-30 (Dinwiddie 3-7, Green 2-3, Finney-Smith 2-4, Bertans 1-1, Bullock 1-4, Hardaway Jr. 1-7, Doncic 0-4). Fouled Out_Washington 1 (Gafford), Dallas None. Rebounds_Washington 41 (Avdija 10), Dallas 38 (Doncic 15). Assists_Washington 28 (Wright 6), Dallas 24 (Dinwiddie 8). Total Fouls_Washington 22, Dallas 25. A_20,077 (19,200)
