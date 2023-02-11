INDIANA (113)
Hield 6-13 0-0 16, Nesmith 0-6 3-4 3, Turner 7-10 6-8 20, Haliburton 8-16 0-0 21, Nembhard 3-7 0-0 7, I.Jackson 3-4 0-0 6, Smith 1-5 1-2 3, Mathurin 7-18 1-1 16, Brissett 1-1 0-0 3, Duarte 3-6 2-2 9, McConnell 4-9 0-0 9. Totals 43-95 13-17 113.
WASHINGTON (127)
Gafford 6-6 1-3 13, Kispert 5-9 0-0 13, Porzingis 4-8 8-8 17, Beal 13-18 2-2 32, Morris 7-10 3-3 17, Avdija 7-8 1-2 16, Gill 0-0 0-0 0, Carey Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Goodwin 0-1 0-0 0, Nunn 4-8 0-0 10, Q.Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 2-4 4-4 9. Totals 48-75 19-22 127.
|Indiana
|29
|28
|31
|25
|—
|113
|Washington
|37
|43
|24
|23
|—
|127
3-Point Goals_Indiana 14-40 (Haliburton 5-8, Hield 4-10, Brissett 1-1, McConnell 1-2, Duarte 1-3, Nembhard 1-3, Mathurin 1-7, Nesmith 0-2, Smith 0-2, Turner 0-2), Washington 12-26 (Beal 4-5, Kispert 3-7, Nunn 2-4, Wright 1-1, Avdija 1-2, Porzingis 1-3, Goodwin 0-1, Q.Jackson 0-1, Morris 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 33 (Haliburton 6), Washington 40 (Porzingis 10). Assists_Indiana 27 (Haliburton 7), Washington 32 (Beal, Nunn 6). Total Fouls_Indiana 18, Washington 16. A_18,387 (20,356)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.