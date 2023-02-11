|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hield
|30:26
|6-13
|0-0
|3-4
|3
|2
|16
|Nesmith
|25:39
|0-6
|3-4
|1-2
|3
|2
|3
|Turner
|26:09
|7-10
|6-8
|2-3
|2
|3
|20
|Haliburton
|35:04
|8-16
|0-0
|3-6
|7
|0
|21
|Nembhard
|19:40
|3-7
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|7
|Mathurin
|30:59
|7-18
|1-1
|2-3
|4
|4
|16
|McConnell
|20:57
|4-9
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|2
|9
|Duarte
|18:15
|3-6
|2-2
|2-2
|1
|0
|9
|I.Jackson
|18:03
|3-4
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|3
|6
|Smith
|8:13
|1-5
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|3
|Brissett
|6:35
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|240:00
|43-95
|13-17
|17-33
|27
|18
|113
Percentages: FG .453, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 14-40, .350 (Haliburton 5-8, Hield 4-10, Brissett 1-1, McConnell 1-2, Duarte 1-3, Nembhard 1-3, Mathurin 1-7, Nesmith 0-2, Smith 0-2, Turner 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (I.Jackson 2, Nesmith).
Turnovers: 7 (Duarte 2, Haliburton 2, Hield, McConnell, Nembhard).
Steals: 8 (Haliburton 2, Hield 2, I.Jackson, Mathurin, Nembhard, Turner).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gafford
|29:31
|6-6
|1-3
|1-5
|2
|3
|13
|Kispert
|29:41
|5-9
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|13
|Porzingis
|32:16
|4-8
|8-8
|4-10
|5
|2
|17
|Beal
|31:00
|13-18
|2-2
|1-4
|6
|4
|32
|Morris
|27:19
|7-10
|3-3
|1-6
|4
|0
|17
|Avdija
|29:52
|7-8
|1-2
|0-6
|3
|2
|16
|Wright
|22:58
|2-4
|4-4
|0-0
|5
|1
|9
|Nunn
|22:13
|4-8
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|1
|10
|Gill
|3:26
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin
|3:02
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Carey Jr.
|2:54
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Davis
|2:54
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Q.Jackson
|2:54
|0-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|240:00
|48-75
|19-22
|8-40
|32
|16
|127
Percentages: FG .640, FT .864.
3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Beal 4-5, Kispert 3-7, Nunn 2-4, Wright 1-1, Avdija 1-2, Porzingis 1-3, Goodwin 0-1, Q.Jackson 0-1, Morris 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Gafford 4, Avdija, Beal, Porzingis).
Turnovers: 16 (Beal 5, Avdija 2, Gafford 2, Wright 2, Davis, Gill, Goodwin, Morris, Nunn).
Steals: 5 (Beal, Davis, Morris, Nunn, Wright).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Indiana
|29
|28
|31
|25
|—
|113
|Washington
|37
|43
|24
|23
|—
|127
A_18,387 (20,356). T_2:07.
