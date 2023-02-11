FGFTReb
INDIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hield30:266-130-03-43216
Nesmith25:390-63-41-2323
Turner26:097-106-82-32320
Haliburton35:048-160-03-67021
Nembhard19:403-70-00-2227
Mathurin30:597-181-12-34416
McConnell20:574-90-01-2329
Duarte18:153-62-22-2109
I.Jackson18:033-40-02-4236
Smith8:131-51-21-2003
Brissett6:351-10-00-3003
Totals240:0043-9513-1717-332718113

Percentages: FG .453, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 14-40, .350 (Haliburton 5-8, Hield 4-10, Brissett 1-1, McConnell 1-2, Duarte 1-3, Nembhard 1-3, Mathurin 1-7, Nesmith 0-2, Smith 0-2, Turner 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (I.Jackson 2, Nesmith).

Turnovers: 7 (Duarte 2, Haliburton 2, Hield, McConnell, Nembhard).

Steals: 8 (Haliburton 2, Hield 2, I.Jackson, Mathurin, Nembhard, Turner).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gafford29:316-61-31-52313
Kispert29:415-90-00-31013
Porzingis32:164-88-84-105217
Beal31:0013-182-21-46432
Morris27:197-103-31-64017
Avdija29:527-81-20-63216
Wright22:582-44-40-0519
Nunn22:134-80-00-36110
Gill3:260-00-00-0000
Goodwin3:020-10-00-1010
Carey Jr.2:540-10-00-0010
Davis2:540-10-00-1010
Q.Jackson2:540-10-01-1000
Totals240:0048-7519-228-403216127

Percentages: FG .640, FT .864.

3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Beal 4-5, Kispert 3-7, Nunn 2-4, Wright 1-1, Avdija 1-2, Porzingis 1-3, Goodwin 0-1, Q.Jackson 0-1, Morris 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Gafford 4, Avdija, Beal, Porzingis).

Turnovers: 16 (Beal 5, Avdija 2, Gafford 2, Wright 2, Davis, Gill, Goodwin, Morris, Nunn).

Steals: 5 (Beal, Davis, Morris, Nunn, Wright).

Technical Fouls: None.

Indiana29283125113
Washington37432423127

A_18,387 (20,356). T_2:07.

A_18,387 (20,356). T_2:07.

