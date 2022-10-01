PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34473310
Schwarber lf311011.211
c-Hall ph100000.262
Hoskins 1b400001.251
Harper dh300010.291
Realmuto c412002.275
Bohm 3b400001.283
Castellanos rf411101.268
Marsh cf311012.286
Segura 2b301100.279
a-Vierling ph100000.241
Stott ss301102.228
b-Guthrie ph100000.412

WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3713141349
Thomas rf421011.245
Abrams ss513000.265
Meneses 1b443410.332
Voit dh532201.245
García 2b523502.278
Call lf400012.237
Vargas 3b401100.284
Robles cf300101.226
Adams c311012.175

Philadelphia100300000_470
Washington15001033x_13141

a-lined out for Segura in the 9th. b-grounded out for Stott in the 9th. c-flied out for Schwarber in the 9th.

E_Abrams (10). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Washington 5. 2B_Realmuto (26), Marsh (7), Meneses (14). 3B_Schwarber (3). HR_Voit (9), off Gibson; Meneses (13), off Gibson; García (7), off Devenski. RBIs_Castellanos (62), Segura (33), Stott (45), García 5 (44), Meneses 4 (33), Voit 2 (21), Vargas (18), Robles (33). SB_Harper (11), Schwarber (10), Stott (11). SF_Robles.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Bohm, Stott); Washington 2 (Adams, Call). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 9; Washington 7 for 12.

Runners moved up_Bohm, Segura.

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gibson, L, 10-8687727965.05
Nelson1-333320274.92
Devenski11-3333022911.57
Maton1-30000030.00
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
A.Sánchez, W, 4-6554436844.28
Harvey, H, 6210002232.65
Machado210002303.45

Inherited runners-scored_Devenski 3-1. IBB_off A.Sánchez (Harper). WP_Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:58. A_29,808 (41,339).

