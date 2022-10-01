|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|3
|3
|10
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|c-Hall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Harper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Marsh cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|a-Vierling ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.228
|b-Guthrie ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.412
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|13
|14
|13
|4
|9
|Thomas rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Abrams ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Meneses 1b
|4
|4
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.332
|Voit dh
|5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.245
|García 2b
|5
|2
|3
|5
|0
|2
|.278
|Call lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.284
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Adams c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.175
|Philadelphia
|100
|300
|000_4
|7
|0
|Washington
|150
|010
|33x_13
|14
|1
a-lined out for Segura in the 9th. b-grounded out for Stott in the 9th. c-flied out for Schwarber in the 9th.
E_Abrams (10). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Washington 5. 2B_Realmuto (26), Marsh (7), Meneses (14). 3B_Schwarber (3). HR_Voit (9), off Gibson; Meneses (13), off Gibson; García (7), off Devenski. RBIs_Castellanos (62), Segura (33), Stott (45), García 5 (44), Meneses 4 (33), Voit 2 (21), Vargas (18), Robles (33). SB_Harper (11), Schwarber (10), Stott (11). SF_Robles.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 3 (Hoskins, Bohm, Stott); Washington 2 (Adams, Call). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 9; Washington 7 for 12.
Runners moved up_Bohm, Segura.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gibson, L, 10-8
|6
|8
|7
|7
|2
|7
|96
|5.05
|Nelson
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|27
|4.92
|Devenski
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|29
|11.57
|Maton
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|A.Sánchez, W, 4-6
|5
|5
|4
|4
|3
|6
|84
|4.28
|Harvey, H, 6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.65
|Machado
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|3.45
Inherited runners-scored_Devenski 3-1. IBB_off A.Sánchez (Harper). WP_Nelson.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_2:58. A_29,808 (41,339).
