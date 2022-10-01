PhiladelphiaWashington
Totals34473Totals37131413
Schwarber lf3110Thomas rf4210
Hall ph1000Abrams ss5130
Hoskins 1b4000Meneses 1b4434
Harper dh3000Voit dh5322
Realmuto c4120García 2b5235
Bohm 3b4000Call lf4000
Castellanos rf4111Vargas 3b4011
Marsh cf3110Robles cf3001
Segura 2b3011Adams c3110
Vierling ph1000
Stott ss3011
Guthrie ph1000

Philadelphia1003000004
Washington15001033x13

E_Abrams (10). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Washington 5. 2B_Realmuto (26), Marsh (7), Meneses (14). 3B_Schwarber (3). HR_Voit (9), Meneses (13), García (7). SB_Harper (11), Schwarber (10), Stott (11). SF_Robles (4).

IPHRERBBSO
Philadelphia
Gibson L,10-8687727
Nelson1-333320
Devenski11-333302
Maton1-300000
Washington
A.Sánchez W,4-6554436
Harvey H,6210002
Machado210002

WP_Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_2:58. A_29,808 (41,339).

