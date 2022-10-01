|Philadelphia
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|3
|Totals
|37
|13
|14
|13
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Thomas rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Hall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meneses 1b
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Harper dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Voit dh
|5
|3
|2
|2
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|García 2b
|5
|2
|3
|5
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Call lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Marsh cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Segura 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Adams c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Vierling ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stott ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Guthrie ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|100
|300
|000
|—
|4
|Washington
|150
|010
|33x
|—
|13
E_Abrams (10). LOB_Philadelphia 6, Washington 5. 2B_Realmuto (26), Marsh (7), Meneses (14). 3B_Schwarber (3). HR_Voit (9), Meneses (13), García (7). SB_Harper (11), Schwarber (10), Stott (11). SF_Robles (4).
WP_Nelson.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, John Tumpane; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_2:58. A_29,808 (41,339).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.