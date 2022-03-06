INDIANA (123)
Brissett 2-9 4-4 8, Hield 8-17 1-1 19, Jackson 3-7 0-2 6, Brogdon 8-17 11-13 27, Haliburton 5-11 4-4 15, Bitadze 7-7 3-3 20, J.Smith 7-9 0-0 15, Sykes 0-1 0-0 0, Taylor 1-1 0-0 2, Washington Jr. 3-6 2-2 11. Totals 44-85 25-29 123.
WASHINGTON (133)
Caldwell-Pope 5-13 6-7 19, Kuzma 8-17 5-7 23, Porzingis 7-12 8-10 25, Kispert 3-6 0-0 9, Neto 2-4 0-1 5, Avdija 3-8 4-4 10, Gill 2-2 0-0 6, Hachimura 1-5 0-0 3, Gafford 5-7 0-0 10, I.Smith 6-8 0-0 13, Satoransky 3-4 3-3 10. Totals 45-86 26-32 133.
|Indiana
|26
|35
|26
|36
|—
|123
|Washington
|30
|27
|39
|37
|—
|133
3-Point Goals_Indiana 10-31 (Bitadze 3-3, Washington Jr. 3-4, Hield 2-7, J.Smith 1-3, Haliburton 1-5, Sykes 0-1, Brissett 0-4, Brogdon 0-4), Washington 17-42 (Porzingis 3-4, Kispert 3-6, Caldwell-Pope 3-9, Gill 2-2, Kuzma 2-7, Neto 1-2, Satoransky 1-2, I.Smith 1-3, Hachimura 1-4, Avdija 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 42 (Hield 8), Washington 36 (Avdija, I.Smith 7). Assists_Indiana 28 (Haliburton 11), Washington 33 (I.Smith 9). Total Fouls_Indiana 22, Washington 16. A_13,937 (20,356)