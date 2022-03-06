|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brissett
|27:13
|2-9
|4-4
|0-2
|0
|4
|8
|Hield
|39:35
|8-17
|1-1
|0-8
|7
|4
|19
|Jackson
|7:53
|3-7
|0-2
|4-5
|0
|4
|6
|Brogdon
|34:59
|8-17
|11-13
|1-4
|4
|1
|27
|Haliburton
|36:41
|5-11
|4-4
|0-7
|11
|2
|15
|J.Smith
|29:06
|7-9
|0-0
|1-6
|3
|1
|15
|Washington Jr.
|24:26
|3-6
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|3
|11
|Bitadze
|23:34
|7-7
|3-3
|0-6
|0
|3
|20
|Sykes
|9:00
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|Taylor
|7:33
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|240:00
|44-85
|25-29
|7-42
|28
|22
|123
Percentages: FG .518, FT .862.
3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Bitadze 3-3, Washington Jr. 3-4, Hield 2-7, J.Smith 1-3, Haliburton 1-5, Sykes 0-1, Brissett 0-4, Brogdon 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Brissett 2, Jackson 2, J.Smith).
Turnovers: 10 (Haliburton 4, Washington Jr. 2, Bitadze, Brogdon, Hield, Taylor).
Steals: 3 (Haliburton 3).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Caldwell-Pope
|33:27
|5-13
|6-7
|0-2
|5
|1
|19
|Kuzma
|36:24
|8-17
|5-7
|0-5
|8
|1
|23
|Porzingis
|21:19
|7-12
|8-10
|1-5
|0
|3
|25
|Kispert
|22:57
|3-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|9
|Neto
|10:53
|2-4
|0-1
|0-1
|2
|1
|5
|Avdija
|30:42
|3-8
|4-4
|2-7
|3
|2
|10
|I.Smith
|27:59
|6-8
|0-0
|1-7
|9
|1
|13
|Gafford
|16:32
|5-7
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|10
|Hachimura
|15:46
|1-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|3
|Satoransky
|13:52
|3-4
|3-3
|0-1
|5
|1
|10
|Gill
|10:09
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|6
|Totals
|240:00
|45-86
|26-32
|5-36
|33
|16
|133
Percentages: FG .523, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 17-42, .405 (Porzingis 3-4, Kispert 3-6, Caldwell-Pope 3-9, Gill 2-2, Kuzma 2-7, Neto 1-2, Satoransky 1-2, I.Smith 1-3, Hachimura 1-4, Avdija 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Kuzma 2, Porzingis 2).
Turnovers: 5 (Avdija, Gafford, I.Smith, Kuzma, Satoransky).
Steals: 6 (I.Smith 2, Caldwell-Pope, Hachimura, Kuzma, Neto).
Technical Fouls: Wizards, 8:33 first.
|Indiana
|26
|35
|26
|36
|—
|123
|Washington
|30
|27
|39
|37
|—
|133
A_13,937 (20,356). T_2:14.