FGFTReb
INDIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brissett27:132-94-40-2048
Hield39:358-171-10-87419
Jackson7:533-70-24-5046
Brogdon34:598-1711-131-44127
Haliburton36:415-114-40-711215
J.Smith29:067-90-01-63115
Washington Jr.24:263-62-20-21311
Bitadze23:347-73-30-60320
Sykes9:000-10-00-1200
Taylor7:331-10-01-1002
Totals240:0044-8525-297-422822123

Percentages: FG .518, FT .862.

3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Bitadze 3-3, Washington Jr. 3-4, Hield 2-7, J.Smith 1-3, Haliburton 1-5, Sykes 0-1, Brissett 0-4, Brogdon 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Brissett 2, Jackson 2, J.Smith).

Turnovers: 10 (Haliburton 4, Washington Jr. 2, Bitadze, Brogdon, Hield, Taylor).

Steals: 3 (Haliburton 3).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Caldwell-Pope33:275-136-70-25119
Kuzma36:248-175-70-58123
Porzingis21:197-128-101-50325
Kispert22:573-60-00-0029
Neto10:532-40-10-1215
Avdija30:423-84-42-73210
I.Smith27:596-80-01-79113
Gafford16:325-70-01-30210
Hachimura15:461-50-00-3003
Satoransky13:523-43-30-15110
Gill10:092-20-00-2126
Totals240:0045-8626-325-363316133

Percentages: FG .523, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 17-42, .405 (Porzingis 3-4, Kispert 3-6, Caldwell-Pope 3-9, Gill 2-2, Kuzma 2-7, Neto 1-2, Satoransky 1-2, I.Smith 1-3, Hachimura 1-4, Avdija 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Kuzma 2, Porzingis 2).

Turnovers: 5 (Avdija, Gafford, I.Smith, Kuzma, Satoransky).

Steals: 6 (I.Smith 2, Caldwell-Pope, Hachimura, Kuzma, Neto).

Technical Fouls: Wizards, 8:33 first.

Indiana26352636123
Washington30273937133

A_13,937 (20,356). T_2:14.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you