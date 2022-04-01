DALLAS (103)
Bullock 2-8 2-2 8, Finney-Smith 3-6 0-0 8, Powell 1-4 6-6 8, Brunson 9-13 2-2 21, Doncic 11-22 10-10 36, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Chriss 1-5 0-0 2, Kleber 2-5 0-0 6, Dinwiddie 2-6 4-6 8, Green 2-5 0-0 4, Knight 0-1 0-0 0, Ntilikina 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 34-78 24-26 103.
WASHINGTON (135)
Caldwell-Pope 13-19 3-3 35, Hachimura 8-14 2-3 21, Porzingis 8-18 6-7 24, Kispert 2-6 1-1 6, Satoransky 0-1 2-2 2, Avdija 5-10 1-1 14, Gill 3-4 3-3 10, Bryant 2-3 0-0 5, Gafford 2-3 2-2 6, Neto 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 6-12 0-0 12. Totals 49-90 20-22 135.
|Dallas
|30
|23
|25
|25
|—
|103
|Washington
|41
|26
|27
|41
|—
|135
3-Point Goals_Dallas 11-38 (Doncic 4-9, Finney-Smith 2-5, Kleber 2-5, Bullock 2-7, Brunson 1-3, Bertans 0-1, Knight 0-1, Chriss 0-2, Green 0-2, Dinwiddie 0-3), Washington 17-33 (Caldwell-Pope 6-11, Hachimura 3-4, Avdija 3-5, Porzingis 2-4, Bryant 1-1, Gill 1-2, Kispert 1-4, Smith 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 36 (Doncic 7), Washington 45 (Porzingis 9). Assists_Dallas 14 (Doncic 6), Washington 33 (Smith 9). Total Fouls_Dallas 16, Washington 19. A_17,745 (20,356)
