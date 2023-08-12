Washington0143017
Cleveland207615

First Quarter

Cle_safety, 2:09. Drive: 2 plays, -5 yards, 00:52. Cleveland 2, Washington 0.

Second Quarter

Was_Dotson 26 pass from Howell (Slye kick), 11:00. Drive: 10 plays, 80 yards, 4:17. Key Plays: Robinson 11 run; Howell 13 pass to Turner on 4th-and-3. Washington 7, Cleveland 2.

Was_Brissett 12 run (Badgley kick), 6:08. Drive: 8 plays, 89 yards, 3:54. Key Plays: Rodriguez 12 run; Brissett 14 pass to Brown; Brissett 32 pass to Pringle. Washington 14, Cleveland 2.

Third Quarter

Was_FG Slye 49, 4:11. Drive: 9 plays, 33 yards, 4:31. Key Plays: Brissett 13 pass to Milne on 3rd-and-8; Brissett 4 pass to Gore on 3rd-and-7. Washington 17, Cleveland 2.

Cle_Da.Bell 7 pass from Thompson-Robinson (York kick), :37. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:34. Key Plays: Thompson-Robinson 27 pass to Forristall; Thompson-Robinson 12 pass to Forristall; Thompson-Robinson 14 pass to Greaney; Thompson-Robinson 5 run on 3rd-and-1; Thompson-Robinson 10 pass to Watkins. Washington 17, Cleveland 9.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_Harley 20 pass from Mond (pass failed), 1:39. Drive: 10 plays, 78 yards, 2:17. Key Plays: Mond 19 pass to Watkins on 4th-and-6; Mond 17 pass to Forristall. Washington 17, Cleveland 15.

A_67,117.

WasCle
FIRST DOWNS1723
Rushing76
Passing914
Penalty13
THIRD DOWN EFF3-117-14
FOURTH DOWN EFF1-11-2
TOTAL NET YARDS276374
Total Plays5872
Avg Gain4.85.2
NET YARDS RUSHING111117
Rushes2730
Avg per rush4.1113.9
NET YARDS PASSING165257
Sacked-Yds lost2-131-13
Gross-Yds passing178270
Completed-Att.20-2927-41
Had Intercepted21
Yards-Pass Play5.3236.119
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-3-13-2-1
PUNTS-Avg.4-45.54-57.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE107104
Punt Returns2-242-5
Kickoff Returns2-414-99
Interceptions1-422-0
PENALTIES-Yds7-555-39
FUMBLES-Lost0-01-1
TIME OF POSSESSION28:2531:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Rodriguez 5-39, Brissett 2-16, Robinson 3-16, Patterson 6-16, Howell 1-8, Gore 4-8, Gibson 2-7, Fromm 4-1. Cleveland, Felton 8-31, Watson 3-20, Moore 1-18, Mond 3-16, Thompson-Robinson 3-11, Dobbs 3-11, J.Kelly 6-6, Hall 3-4.

PASSING_Washington, Howell 9-12-0-77, Brissett 6-10-1-75, Fromm 5-7-1-26. Cleveland, Thompson-Robinson 9-10-0-102, Mond 7-12-0-79, Dobbs 8-16-1-77, Watson 3-3-0-12.

RECEIVING_Washington, Turner 4-31, Gore 4-4, Dotson 2-30, Gibson 2-13, Pringle 1-32, Tinsley 1-26, Brown 1-14, Milne 1-13, Samuel 1-10, McLaurin 1-7, K.Allen 1-0, Robinson 1-(minus 2). Cleveland, Watkins 6-71, Forristall 4-66, Mitchell-Paden 3-39, Da.Bell 3-33, Greaney 3-16, Tillman 2-7, Harley 1-20, Moore 1-6, Akins 1-5, Hall 1-3, J.Kelly 1-3, Njoku 1-1.

PUNT RETURNS_Washington, K.Allen 2-24. Cleveland, Felton 2-5.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Washington, K.Allen 2-41. Cleveland, Felton 3-65, Hall 1-34.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Washington, Wildgoose 5-0-0, Hudson 4-2-0, Forrest 3-1-0, Martin 3-1-0, Eifler 3-0-0, Reaves 3-0-0, Fields 2-1-0, Gardner 2-1-0, Harris 2-1-0, Burgess 2-0-0, Butler 2-0-0, Sweat 2-0-0, Whittaker 2-0-0, Anderson 1-1-0, Barton 1-1-0, Castro-Fields 1-1-0, Smith-Williams 1-0-1, Bradley-King 1-0-0, Davis 1-0-0, Holmes 1-0-0, Jones 1-0-0, Kalu 1-0-0, Obada 1-0-0, Pryor 1-0-0, Smith 1-0-0, St-Juste 1-0-0, Mayo 0-3-0, Curl 0-2-0, Forbes 0-1-0, Toohill 0-1-0. Cleveland, Phillips 3-2-0, Fields 3-1-0, Mitchell 3-0-0, Owusu-Koramoah 3-0-0, D.Bell 2-3-0, Okoronkwo 2-2-0, Burns 2-1-0, Green 2-1-0, C.Thomas 2-1-0, Thornhill 2-1-0, Biggers 2-0-0, J.Martin 1-2-.5, Phelps 1-2-0, Emerson 1-1-0, Ika 1-0-0, McLeod 1-0-0, Hickman 0-5-0, M.Ford 0-2-.5, Hurst 0-2-.5, Togiai 0-2-.5, Diabate 0-1-0, Wiley 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Washington, Butler 1-42. Cleveland, Hickman 2-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, York 46.

OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Kent Payne, LJ Tom Eaton, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Anthony Jeffries, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Bob Hubbell.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you