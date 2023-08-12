|Washington
|0
|14
|3
|0
|—
|17
|Cleveland
|2
|0
|7
|6
|—
|15
First Quarter
Cle_safety, 2:09. Drive: 2 plays, -5 yards, 00:52. Cleveland 2, Washington 0.
Second Quarter
Was_Dotson 26 pass from Howell (Slye kick), 11:00. Drive: 10 plays, 80 yards, 4:17. Key Plays: Robinson 11 run; Howell 13 pass to Turner on 4th-and-3. Washington 7, Cleveland 2.
Was_Brissett 12 run (Badgley kick), 6:08. Drive: 8 plays, 89 yards, 3:54. Key Plays: Rodriguez 12 run; Brissett 14 pass to Brown; Brissett 32 pass to Pringle. Washington 14, Cleveland 2.
Third Quarter
Was_FG Slye 49, 4:11. Drive: 9 plays, 33 yards, 4:31. Key Plays: Brissett 13 pass to Milne on 3rd-and-8; Brissett 4 pass to Gore on 3rd-and-7. Washington 17, Cleveland 2.
Cle_Da.Bell 7 pass from Thompson-Robinson (York kick), :37. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:34. Key Plays: Thompson-Robinson 27 pass to Forristall; Thompson-Robinson 12 pass to Forristall; Thompson-Robinson 14 pass to Greaney; Thompson-Robinson 5 run on 3rd-and-1; Thompson-Robinson 10 pass to Watkins. Washington 17, Cleveland 9.
Fourth Quarter
Cle_Harley 20 pass from Mond (pass failed), 1:39. Drive: 10 plays, 78 yards, 2:17. Key Plays: Mond 19 pass to Watkins on 4th-and-6; Mond 17 pass to Forristall. Washington 17, Cleveland 15.
A_67,117.
|Was
|Cle
|FIRST DOWNS
|17
|23
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|9
|14
|Penalty
|1
|3
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|3-11
|7-14
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|1-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|276
|374
|Total Plays
|58
|72
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.2
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|111
|117
|Rushes
|27
|30
|Avg per rush
|4.111
|3.9
|NET YARDS PASSING
|165
|257
|Sacked-Yds lost
|2-13
|1-13
|Gross-Yds passing
|178
|270
|Completed-Att.
|20-29
|27-41
|Had Intercepted
|2
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|5.323
|6.119
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-3-1
|3-2-1
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-45.5
|4-57.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|107
|104
|Punt Returns
|2-24
|2-5
|Kickoff Returns
|2-41
|4-99
|Interceptions
|1-42
|2-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|7-55
|5-39
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|28:25
|31:35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, Rodriguez 5-39, Brissett 2-16, Robinson 3-16, Patterson 6-16, Howell 1-8, Gore 4-8, Gibson 2-7, Fromm 4-1. Cleveland, Felton 8-31, Watson 3-20, Moore 1-18, Mond 3-16, Thompson-Robinson 3-11, Dobbs 3-11, J.Kelly 6-6, Hall 3-4.
PASSING_Washington, Howell 9-12-0-77, Brissett 6-10-1-75, Fromm 5-7-1-26. Cleveland, Thompson-Robinson 9-10-0-102, Mond 7-12-0-79, Dobbs 8-16-1-77, Watson 3-3-0-12.
RECEIVING_Washington, Turner 4-31, Gore 4-4, Dotson 2-30, Gibson 2-13, Pringle 1-32, Tinsley 1-26, Brown 1-14, Milne 1-13, Samuel 1-10, McLaurin 1-7, K.Allen 1-0, Robinson 1-(minus 2). Cleveland, Watkins 6-71, Forristall 4-66, Mitchell-Paden 3-39, Da.Bell 3-33, Greaney 3-16, Tillman 2-7, Harley 1-20, Moore 1-6, Akins 1-5, Hall 1-3, J.Kelly 1-3, Njoku 1-1.
PUNT RETURNS_Washington, K.Allen 2-24. Cleveland, Felton 2-5.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Washington, K.Allen 2-41. Cleveland, Felton 3-65, Hall 1-34.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Washington, Wildgoose 5-0-0, Hudson 4-2-0, Forrest 3-1-0, Martin 3-1-0, Eifler 3-0-0, Reaves 3-0-0, Fields 2-1-0, Gardner 2-1-0, Harris 2-1-0, Burgess 2-0-0, Butler 2-0-0, Sweat 2-0-0, Whittaker 2-0-0, Anderson 1-1-0, Barton 1-1-0, Castro-Fields 1-1-0, Smith-Williams 1-0-1, Bradley-King 1-0-0, Davis 1-0-0, Holmes 1-0-0, Jones 1-0-0, Kalu 1-0-0, Obada 1-0-0, Pryor 1-0-0, Smith 1-0-0, St-Juste 1-0-0, Mayo 0-3-0, Curl 0-2-0, Forbes 0-1-0, Toohill 0-1-0. Cleveland, Phillips 3-2-0, Fields 3-1-0, Mitchell 3-0-0, Owusu-Koramoah 3-0-0, D.Bell 2-3-0, Okoronkwo 2-2-0, Burns 2-1-0, Green 2-1-0, C.Thomas 2-1-0, Thornhill 2-1-0, Biggers 2-0-0, J.Martin 1-2-.5, Phelps 1-2-0, Emerson 1-1-0, Ika 1-0-0, McLeod 1-0-0, Hickman 0-5-0, M.Ford 0-2-.5, Hurst 0-2-.5, Togiai 0-2-.5, Diabate 0-1-0, Wiley 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Washington, Butler 1-42. Cleveland, Hickman 2-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, York 46.
OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Carl Paganelli, HL Kent Payne, LJ Tom Eaton, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Anthony Jeffries, BJ Greg Steed, Replay Bob Hubbell.
