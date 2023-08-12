Washington0143017
Cleveland207615

First Quarter

Cle_safety, 2:09.

Second Quarter

Was_Dotson 26 pass from Howell (Slye kick), 11:00.

Was_Brissett 12 run (Badgley kick), 6:08.

Third Quarter

Was_FG Slye 49, 4:11.

Cle_Da.Bell 7 pass from Thompson-Robinson (York kick), :37.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_Harley 20 pass from Mond (pass failed), 1:39.

A_67,117.

WasCle
First downs1723
Total Net Yards276374
Rushes-yards27-11130-117
Passing165257
Punt Returns2-242-5
Kickoff Returns2-414-99
Interceptions Ret.1-422-0
Comp-Att-Int20-29-227-41-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-131-13
Punts4-45.54-57.0
Fumbles-Lost0-01-1
Penalties-Yards7-555-39
Time of Possession28:2531:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Rodriguez 5-39, Brissett 2-16, Robinson 3-16, Patterson 6-16, Howell 1-8, Gore 4-8, Gibson 2-7, Fromm 4-1. Cleveland, Felton 8-31, Watson 3-20, Moore 1-18, Mond 3-16, Thompson-Robinson 3-11, Dobbs 3-11, J.Kelly 6-6, Hall 3-4.

PASSING_Washington, Howell 9-12-0-77, Brissett 6-10-1-75, Fromm 5-7-1-26. Cleveland, Thompson-Robinson 9-10-0-102, Mond 7-12-0-79, Dobbs 8-16-1-77, Watson 3-3-0-12.

RECEIVING_Washington, Turner 4-31, Gore 4-4, Dotson 2-30, Gibson 2-13, Pringle 1-32, Tinsley 1-26, Brown 1-14, Milne 1-13, Samuel 1-10, McLaurin 1-7, K.Allen 1-0, Robinson 1-(minus 2). Cleveland, Watkins 6-71, Forristall 4-66, Mitchell-Paden 3-39, Da.Bell 3-33, Greaney 3-16, Tillman 2-7, Harley 1-20, Moore 1-6, Akins 1-5, Hall 1-3, J.Kelly 1-3, Njoku 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, York 46.

