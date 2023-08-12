|Washington
|0
|14
|3
|0
|—
|17
|Cleveland
|2
|0
|7
|6
|—
|15
First Quarter
Cle_safety, 2:09.
Second Quarter
Was_Dotson 26 pass from Howell (Slye kick), 11:00.
Was_Brissett 12 run (Badgley kick), 6:08.
Third Quarter
Was_FG Slye 49, 4:11.
Cle_Da.Bell 7 pass from Thompson-Robinson (York kick), :37.
Fourth Quarter
Cle_Harley 20 pass from Mond (pass failed), 1:39.
A_67,117.
|Was
|Cle
|First downs
|17
|23
|Total Net Yards
|276
|374
|Rushes-yards
|27-111
|30-117
|Passing
|165
|257
|Punt Returns
|2-24
|2-5
|Kickoff Returns
|2-41
|4-99
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-42
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-29-2
|27-41-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-13
|1-13
|Punts
|4-45.5
|4-57.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-55
|5-39
|Time of Possession
|28:25
|31:35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, Rodriguez 5-39, Brissett 2-16, Robinson 3-16, Patterson 6-16, Howell 1-8, Gore 4-8, Gibson 2-7, Fromm 4-1. Cleveland, Felton 8-31, Watson 3-20, Moore 1-18, Mond 3-16, Thompson-Robinson 3-11, Dobbs 3-11, J.Kelly 6-6, Hall 3-4.
PASSING_Washington, Howell 9-12-0-77, Brissett 6-10-1-75, Fromm 5-7-1-26. Cleveland, Thompson-Robinson 9-10-0-102, Mond 7-12-0-79, Dobbs 8-16-1-77, Watson 3-3-0-12.
RECEIVING_Washington, Turner 4-31, Gore 4-4, Dotson 2-30, Gibson 2-13, Pringle 1-32, Tinsley 1-26, Brown 1-14, Milne 1-13, Samuel 1-10, McLaurin 1-7, K.Allen 1-0, Robinson 1-(minus 2). Cleveland, Watkins 6-71, Forristall 4-66, Mitchell-Paden 3-39, Da.Bell 3-33, Greaney 3-16, Tillman 2-7, Harley 1-20, Moore 1-6, Akins 1-5, Hall 1-3, J.Kelly 1-3, Njoku 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cleveland, York 46.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.