Atlanta373013
Washington736319

First Quarter

Atl_FG Koo 47, 8:07.

Was_Robinson 14 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), 3:46.

Second Quarter

Atl_Pruitt 4 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 8:26.

Was_FG Slye 30, 1:50.

Third Quarter

Was_Bates 16 pass from Heinicke (kick failed), 4:03.

Atl_FG Koo 48, 1:17.

Fourth Quarter

Was_FG Slye 45, 9:05.

AtlWas
First downs1820
Total Net Yards332314
Rushes-yards29-16737-176
Passing165138
Punt Returns0-00-0
Kickoff Returns2-282-51
Interceptions Ret.1-121-0
Comp-Att-Int15-25-114-23-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-90-0
Punts3-40.6673-42.333
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards2-204-28
Time of Possession26:5133:09

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Atlanta, Allgeier 11-54, Patterson 11-52, Mariota 6-49, Huntley 1-12. Washington, Robinson 18-105, Gibson 9-32, Williams 4-22, Samuel 4-13, McLaurin 1-5, Heinicke 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Atlanta, Mariota 15-25-1-174. Washington, Heinicke 14-23-1-138.

RECEIVING_Atlanta, Zaccheaus 5-91, Patterson 3-19, London 2-29, Pruitt 2-9, Firkser 1-16, Hesse 1-9, Huntley 1-1. Washington, McLaurin 4-48, Bates 3-24, Gibson 3-22, Robinson 2-20, Brown 1-17, Thomas 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Atlanta, Koo 58.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

