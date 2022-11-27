|Atlanta
|3
|7
|3
|0
|—
|13
|Washington
|7
|3
|6
|3
|—
|19
First Quarter
Atl_FG Koo 47, 8:07.
Was_Robinson 14 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), 3:46.
Second Quarter
Atl_Pruitt 4 pass from Mariota (Koo kick), 8:26.
Was_FG Slye 30, 1:50.
Third Quarter
Was_Bates 16 pass from Heinicke (kick failed), 4:03.
Atl_FG Koo 48, 1:17.
Fourth Quarter
Was_FG Slye 45, 9:05.
|Atl
|Was
|First downs
|18
|20
|Total Net Yards
|332
|314
|Rushes-yards
|29-167
|37-176
|Passing
|165
|138
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|2-28
|2-51
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-12
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-25-1
|14-23-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-9
|0-0
|Punts
|3-40.667
|3-42.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|2-20
|4-28
|Time of Possession
|26:51
|33:09
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Atlanta, Allgeier 11-54, Patterson 11-52, Mariota 6-49, Huntley 1-12. Washington, Robinson 18-105, Gibson 9-32, Williams 4-22, Samuel 4-13, McLaurin 1-5, Heinicke 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Atlanta, Mariota 15-25-1-174. Washington, Heinicke 14-23-1-138.
RECEIVING_Atlanta, Zaccheaus 5-91, Patterson 3-19, London 2-29, Pruitt 2-9, Firkser 1-16, Hesse 1-9, Huntley 1-1. Washington, McLaurin 4-48, Bates 3-24, Gibson 3-22, Robinson 2-20, Brown 1-17, Thomas 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Atlanta, Koo 58.
