First Period_1, Washington, Wilson 10 (Protas), 4:35. Penalties_Greene, NYI (Hooking), 12:09.
Second Period_None. Penalties_van Riemsdyk, WSH (Interference), 4:59; Lee, NYI (High Sticking), 14:06; Leason, WSH (Tripping), 16:59.
Third Period_2, Washington, Ovechkin 25 (Kuznetsov, Backstrom), 19:49 (en). Penalties_Schultz, WSH (Hooking), 9:33.
Shots on Goal_Washington 16-10-10_36. N.Y. Islanders 7-8-8_23.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 2; N.Y. Islanders 0 of 3.
Goalies_Washington, Vanecek 7-4-5 (23 shots-23 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Varlamov 2-6-1 (35-34).
A_17,255 (17,113). T_2:23.
Referees_Chris Lee, Furman South. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Libor Suchanek.