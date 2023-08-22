|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|7
|2
|2
|5
|Abrams ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Thomas rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Meneses 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Smith 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Ruiz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Garrett lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Adams c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|Vargas 2b-3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Call cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|a-Alu ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Rutherford lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|6
|6
|LeMahieu 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.238
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.271
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|Volpe ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Pereira lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Peraza 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Rortvedt c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.136
|Washington
|001
|000
|010_2
|7
|0
|New York
|001
|000
|000_1
|2
|1
a-popped out for Call in the 8th.
E_Rortvedt (2). LOB_Washington 5, New York 7. 2B_Thomas (31). HR_Kieboom (1), off Rodón; Abrams (13), off Kahnle; Rortvedt (2), off Gray. RBIs_Kieboom (1), Abrams (48), Rortvedt (3). CS_Volpe (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 1 (Vargas); New York 2 (Torres, Peraza). RISP_Washington 0 for 2; New York 0 for 3.
GIDP_Ruiz.
DP_New York 1 (Volpe, Torres, LeMahieu).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|6
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|101
|3.85
|Thompson, W, 4-4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.78
|Harvey, H, 14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.78
|Finnegan, S, 22-29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|2.77
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón
|6
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|68
|6.27
|Loáisiga
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.93
|Kahnle, L, 1-2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|2.15
|Middleton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|28
|0.93
HBP_Rodón (Meneses), Gray (Volpe).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Will Little; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:30. A_38,105 (47,309).
