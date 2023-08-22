WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3027225
Abrams ss411100.250
Thomas rf-cf401001.288
Meneses 1b200010.284
Smith 1b000000.265
Ruiz dh401001.258
Garrett lf-rf300001.272
Adams c300011.308
Vargas 2b-3b402000.242
Call cf201000.199
a-Alu ph-2b100000.230
Kieboom 3b311101.333
Rutherford lf000000.200

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2812166
LeMahieu 1b200020.238
Judge rf400003.271
Torres 2b400001.265
Stanton dh300011.196
Volpe ss300001.215
Bader cf300010.249
Pereira lf300010.000
Peraza 3b400000.161
Rortvedt c212110.136

Washington001000010_270
New York001000000_121

a-popped out for Call in the 8th.

E_Rortvedt (2). LOB_Washington 5, New York 7. 2B_Thomas (31). HR_Kieboom (1), off Rodón; Abrams (13), off Kahnle; Rortvedt (2), off Gray. RBIs_Kieboom (1), Abrams (48), Rortvedt (3). CS_Volpe (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 1 (Vargas); New York 2 (Torres, Peraza). RISP_Washington 0 for 2; New York 0 for 3.

GIDP_Ruiz.

DP_New York 1 (Volpe, Torres, LeMahieu).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray6111541013.85
Thompson, W, 4-4110000114.78
Harvey, H, 14100002192.78
Finnegan, S, 22-29100010122.77
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodón661101686.27
Loáisiga100001110.93
Kahnle, L, 1-2111102142.15
Middleton100021280.93

HBP_Rodón (Meneses), Gray (Volpe).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Will Little; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:30. A_38,105 (47,309).

