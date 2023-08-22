WashingtonNew York
Totals30272Totals28121
Abrams ss4111LeMahieu 1b2000
Thomas rf-cf4010Judge rf4000
Meneses 1b2000Torres 2b4000
Smith 1b0000Stanton dh3000
Ruiz dh4010Volpe ss3000
Garrett lf-rf3000Bader cf3000
Adams c3000Pereira lf3000
Vargas 2b-3b4020Peraza 3b4000
Call cf2010Rortvedt c2121
Alu ph-2b1000
Kieboom 3b3111
Rutherford lf0000

Washington0010000102
New York0010000001

E_Rortvedt (2). DP_Washington 0, New York 1. LOB_Washington 5, New York 7. 2B_Thomas (31). HR_Kieboom (1), Abrams (13), Rortvedt (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Gray611154
Thompson W,4-4110000
Harvey H,14100002
Finnegan S,22-29100010
New York
Rodón661101
Loáisiga100001
Kahnle L,1-2111102
Middleton100021

HBP_Rodón (Meneses), Gray (Volpe).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Will Little; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_2:30. A_38,105 (47,309).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

