|Washington
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|Abrams ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|LeMahieu 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meneses 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smith 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Volpe ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett lf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adams c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pereira lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas 2b-3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Peraza 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Call cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Rortvedt c
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Alu ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Rutherford lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|001
|000
|010
|—
|2
|New York
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Rortvedt (2). DP_Washington 0, New York 1. LOB_Washington 5, New York 7. 2B_Thomas (31). HR_Kieboom (1), Abrams (13), Rortvedt (2).
HBP_Rodón (Meneses), Gray (Volpe).
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Will Little; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_2:30. A_38,105 (47,309).
