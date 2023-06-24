|Washington
|San Diego
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Kim 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Soto lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Odor dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Hill cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|101
|000
|000
|—
|2
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Washington 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Washington 7, San Diego 7. HR_Candelario (9), Thomas (13). SB_Tatis Jr. (14), Garrett (3), D.Hill (1).
|4
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, John Libka.
T_2:45. A_43,364 (40,222).
