WashingtonSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32262Totals30040
Thomas rf4131Kim 2b4000
García 2b3000Tatis Jr. rf4010
Candelario 3b3111Soto lf2010
Meneses dh4010Machado 3b4010
Dickerson lf3010Bogaerts ss3000
Garrett ph-lf0000Cronenworth 1b4000
Ruiz c4000Sánchez c3010
Smith 1b3000Odor dh3000
D.Hill cf4000Grisham cf3000
Abrams ss4000

Washington1010000002
San Diego0000000000

DP_Washington 1, San Diego 0. LOB_Washington 7, San Diego 7. HR_Candelario (9), Thomas (13). SB_Tatis Jr. (14), Garrett (3), D.Hill (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Gray W,5-651-340046
Thompson H,512-300003
Finnegan H,5100002
Harvey S,5-10100001
San Diego
Waldron L,0-142-342212
T.Hill11-310001
Martinez100001
Wilson110010
Morejon1-300020
García2-300001

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, John Libka.

T_2:45. A_43,364 (40,222).

