|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|4
|5
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.296
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.255
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Dickerson lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|a-Garrett ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Ruiz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Smith 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|D.Hill cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|4
|12
|Kim 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Tatis Jr. rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Soto lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.275
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Cronenworth 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Odor dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.209
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Washington
|101
|000
|000_2
|6
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
a-walked for Dickerson in the 9th.
LOB_Washington 7, San Diego 7. HR_Candelario (9), off Waldron; Thomas (13), off Waldron. RBIs_Candelario (33), Thomas (38). SB_Tatis Jr. (14), Garrett (3), D.Hill (1). CS_Bogaerts (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Abrams 2, Meneses); San Diego 2 (Bogaerts, Machado). RISP_Washington 0 for 3; San Diego 0 for 2.
DP_Washington 1 (Ruiz, Smith, Ruiz).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 5-6
|5
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|4
|6
|99
|3.43
|Thompson, H, 5
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|25
|3.58
|Finnegan, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.90
|Harvey, S, 5-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.58
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Waldron, L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|62
|3.86
|T.Hill
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.06
|Martinez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.24
|Wilson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|2.43
|Morejon
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|18
|0.00
|García
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|5.56
Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 1-0, T.Hill 1-0, García 2-0.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, John Libka.
T_2:45. A_43,364 (40,222).
