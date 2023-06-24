WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3226245
Thomas rf413101.296
García 2b300011.271
Candelario 3b311110.255
Meneses dh401001.291
Dickerson lf301000.266
a-Garrett ph-lf000010.260
Ruiz c400000.232
Smith 1b300010.258
D.Hill cf400001.267
Abrams ss400001.229

San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30040412
Kim 2b400001.250
Tatis Jr. rf401002.288
Soto lf201021.275
Machado 3b401000.253
Bogaerts ss300011.256
Cronenworth 1b400001.212
Sánchez c301011.211
Odor dh300003.209
Grisham cf300002.208

Washington101000000_260
San Diego000000000_040

a-walked for Dickerson in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 7, San Diego 7. HR_Candelario (9), off Waldron; Thomas (13), off Waldron. RBIs_Candelario (33), Thomas (38). SB_Tatis Jr. (14), Garrett (3), D.Hill (1). CS_Bogaerts (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Abrams 2, Meneses); San Diego 2 (Bogaerts, Machado). RISP_Washington 0 for 3; San Diego 0 for 2.

DP_Washington 1 (Ruiz, Smith, Ruiz).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, W, 5-651-340046993.43
Thompson, H, 512-300003253.58
Finnegan, H, 5100002163.90
Harvey, S, 5-10100001123.58
San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Waldron, L, 0-142-342212623.86
T.Hill11-310001183.06
Martinez100001143.24
Wilson110010212.43
Morejon1-300020180.00
García2-300001105.56

Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 1-0, T.Hill 1-0, García 2-0.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Clint Vondrak; Third, John Libka.

T_2:45. A_43,364 (40,222).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you