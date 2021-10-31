|Washington
|0
|9
|3
|8
|—
|20
|Stanford
|3
|0
|0
|10
|—
|13
First Quarter
STAN_FG Karty 34, 7:56.
Second Quarter
WASH_FG Henry 23, 14:07.
WASH_FG Henry 37, 6:39.
WASH_FG Henry 32, :00.
Third Quarter
WASH_FG Henry 33, 5:17.
Fourth Quarter
STAN_McKee 1 run (Karty kick), 12:52.
STAN_FG Karty 44, 7:05.
WASH_McMillan 20 pass from Morris (G.Jackson run), :21.
|WASH
|STAN
|First downs
|20
|17
|Total Net Yards
|375
|265
|Rushes-yards
|42-229
|27-71
|Passing
|146
|194
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-49
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-62
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-21
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-25-0
|21-32-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|3-16
|Punts
|3-43.0
|4-35.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-29
|4-25
|Time of Possession
|30:10
|29:50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, McGrew 19-114, C.Davis 18-99, T.Bynum 1-8, Morris 2-7, Forward 1-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Stanford, A.Jones 16-62, Peat 4-13, Sanders 2-8, Smith 1-3, McKee 4-(minus 15).
PASSING_Washington, Morris 17-25-0-146. Stanford, McKee 21-32-2-194.
RECEIVING_Washington, McMillan 6-84, Odunze 6-37, Otton 2-13, McGrew 1-5, C.Davis 1-4, Culp 1-3. Stanford, Yurosek 6-93, Higgins 4-39, Smith 4-17, A.Jones 3-28, Ungar 2-13, Heimuli 1-11, Farrell 1-(minus 7).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.