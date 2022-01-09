|Washington
|3
|3
|6
|10
|—
|22
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|0
|0
|7
|—
|7
First Quarter
Was_FG Slye 23, 9:03.
Second Quarter
Was_FG Slye 43, :00.
Third Quarter
Was_McCain 30 interception return (pass failed), 3:41.
Fourth Quarter
NYG_Slayton 22 pass from Fromm (Gano kick), 11:24.
Was_Gibson 18 run (Slye kick), 6:28.
Was_FG Slye 23, 4:40.
A_69,923.
|Was
|NYG
|First downs
|16
|10
|Total Net Yards
|325
|177
|Rushes-yards
|37-226
|25-94
|Passing
|99
|83
|Punt Returns
|4-23
|1-16
|Kickoff Returns
|2-33
|4-94
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-39
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-18-0
|15-31-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-21
|3-20
|Punts
|6-40.833
|6-51.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|3-29
|3-21
|Time of Possession
|32:17
|27:43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, Gibson 21-146, Williams 7-45, Patterson 6-21, Carter 1-11, Heinicke 2-3. N.Y. Giants, Fromm 5-53, Barkley 11-30, Booker 8-14, Bachman 1-(minus 3).
PASSING_Washington, Heinicke 9-18-0-120. N.Y. Giants, Fromm 15-31-2-103.
RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 4-93, Patterson 2-14, Bates 1-5, Gibson 1-5, Humphries 1-3. N.Y. Giants, Rudolph 4-17, Golladay 3-22, Barkley 3-19, Slayton 2-29, Booker 2-12, Engram 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.