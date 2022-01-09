Washington3361022
N.Y. Giants00077

First Quarter

Was_FG Slye 23, 9:03.

Second Quarter

Was_FG Slye 43, :00.

Third Quarter

Was_McCain 30 interception return (pass failed), 3:41.

Fourth Quarter

NYG_Slayton 22 pass from Fromm (Gano kick), 11:24.

Was_Gibson 18 run (Slye kick), 6:28.

Was_FG Slye 23, 4:40.

A_69,923.

WasNYG
First downs1610
Total Net Yards325177
Rushes-yards37-22625-94
Passing9983
Punt Returns4-231-16
Kickoff Returns2-334-94
Interceptions Ret.2-390-0
Comp-Att-Int9-18-015-31-2
Sacked-Yards Lost3-213-20
Punts6-40.8336-51.0
Fumbles-Lost2-01-1
Penalties-Yards3-293-21
Time of Possession32:1727:43

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Gibson 21-146, Williams 7-45, Patterson 6-21, Carter 1-11, Heinicke 2-3. N.Y. Giants, Fromm 5-53, Barkley 11-30, Booker 8-14, Bachman 1-(minus 3).

PASSING_Washington, Heinicke 9-18-0-120. N.Y. Giants, Fromm 15-31-2-103.

RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 4-93, Patterson 2-14, Bates 1-5, Gibson 1-5, Humphries 1-3. N.Y. Giants, Rudolph 4-17, Golladay 3-22, Barkley 3-19, Slayton 2-29, Booker 2-12, Engram 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

