Washington7130323
Houston003710

First Quarter

Was_Fuller 37 interception return (Slye kick), 13:16.

Second Quarter

Was_Samuel 10 run (Slye kick), 11:44.

Was_FG Slye 25, 4:53.

Was_FG Slye 24, :07.

Third Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 29, 9:53.

Fourth Quarter

Was_FG Slye 44, 12:08.

Hou_Mills 4 run (Fairbairn kick), 3:19.

A_65,865.

WasHou
First downs2011
Total Net Yards344148
Rushes-yards40-15316-21
Passing191127
Punt Returns4-222-14
Kickoff Returns2-480-0
Interceptions Ret.2-370-0
Comp-Att-Int15-27-019-33-2
Sacked-Yards Lost0-05-42
Punts5-44.26-47.667
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalties-Yards5-362-15
Time of Possession34:5625:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Gibson 18-72, Robinson 15-57, Samuel 2-18, Dotson 1-3, Heinicke 3-2, McLaurin 1-1. Houston, Mills 5-10, Pierce 10-8, Moore 1-3.

PASSING_Washington, Heinicke 15-27-0-191. Houston, Mills 19-33-2-169.

RECEIVING_Washington, Thomas 5-65, McLaurin 4-55, Gibson 3-31, Sims 1-17, Dotson 1-13, Samuel 1-10. Houston, N.Collins 5-48, Moore 5-20, Cooks 3-70, Pierce 2-9, Akins 2-8, O.Howard 1-9, Ogunbowale 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

