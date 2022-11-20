|Washington
|7
|13
|0
|3
|—
|23
|Houston
|0
|0
|3
|7
|—
|10
First Quarter
Was_Fuller 37 interception return (Slye kick), 13:16. Washington 7, Houston 0.
Second Quarter
Was_Samuel 10 run (Slye kick), 11:44. Drive: 9 plays, 85 yards, 5:11. Key Plays: Robinson 14 run; Heinicke 13 pass to Dotson; Heinicke 16 pass to L.Thomas. Washington 14, Houston 0.
Was_FG Slye 25, 4:53. Drive: 10 plays, 54 yards, 4:50. Key Plays: Heinicke 19 pass to L.Thomas; Gibson 13 run; Heinicke 18 pass to Gibson. Washington 17, Houston 0.
Was_FG Slye 24, :07. Drive: 11 plays, 61 yards, 2:53. Key Plays: Heinicke 17 pass to McLaurin; Heinicke 17 pass to L.Thomas; Heinicke 17 pass to Sims. Washington 20, Houston 0.
Third Quarter
Hou_FG Fairbairn 29, 9:53. Drive: 12 plays, 64 yards, 5:07. Key Plays: Mills 41 pass to Cooks; Mills 4 run on 4th-and-3. Washington 20, Houston 3.
Fourth Quarter
Was_FG Slye 44, 12:08. Drive: 10 plays, 20 yards, 6:31. Key Plays: Heinicke 10 pass to Samuel; Heinicke 9 pass to Gibson on 3rd-and-10; Robinson 3 run on 4th-and-1; Gibson 5 run on 3rd-and-19. Washington 23, Houston 3.
Hou_Mills 4 run (Fairbairn kick), 3:19. Drive: 11 plays, 55 yards, 4:20. Key Plays: Mills 22 pass to N.Collins; Mills 8 pass to N.Collins on 3rd-and-12; Mills 8 pass to Akins on 4th-and-4; Mills 10 pass to Cooks on 4th-and-4. Washington 23, Houston 10.
A_65,865.
|Was
|Hou
|FIRST DOWNS
|20
|11
|Rushing
|9
|4
|Passing
|10
|6
|Penalty
|1
|1
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|3-13
|2-13
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|2-2
|4-4
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|344
|148
|Total Plays
|67
|54
|Avg Gain
|5.1
|2.7
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|153
|21
|Rushes
|40
|16
|Avg per rush
|3.825
|1.313
|NET YARDS PASSING
|191
|127
|Sacked-Yds lost
|0-0
|5-42
|Gross-Yds passing
|191
|169
|Completed-Att.
|15-27
|19-33
|Had Intercepted
|0
|2
|Yards-Pass Play
|7.074
|3.342
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-6-6
|3-0-0
|PUNTS-Avg.
|5-44.2
|6-47.667
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|107
|14
|Punt Returns
|4-22
|2-14
|Kickoff Returns
|2-48
|0-0
|Interceptions
|2-37
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|5-36
|2-15
|FUMBLES-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|34:56
|25:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, Gibson 18-72, Robinson 15-57, Samuel 2-18, Dotson 1-3, Heinicke 3-2, McLaurin 1-1. Houston, Mills 5-10, Pierce 10-8, Moore 1-3.
PASSING_Washington, Heinicke 15-27-0-191. Houston, Mills 19-33-2-169.
RECEIVING_Washington, Thomas 5-65, McLaurin 4-55, Gibson 3-31, Sims 1-17, Dotson 1-13, Samuel 1-10. Houston, N.Collins 5-48, Moore 5-20, Cooks 3-70, Pierce 2-9, Akins 2-8, O.Howard 1-9, Ogunbowale 1-5.
PUNT RETURNS_Washington, Milne 4-22. Houston, King 2-14.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Washington, Gibson 2-48. Houston, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Washington, McCain 5-1-0, Curl 4-3-0, Allen 3-0-2, Sweat 3-0-2, Davis 2-3-0, Forrest 2-2-0, Fuller 2-2-0, Payne 2-1-1, Bostic 2-1-0, Toohill 2-1-0, Smith-Williams 2-0-0, Ridgeway 1-1-0, Johnson 1-0-0, Obada 1-0-0. Houston, King 6-4-0, Kirksey 6-1-0, Owens 4-6-0, C.Harris 4-1-0, Okoronkwo 2-5-0, Pitre 2-3-0, Thomas 2-2-0, Nelson 2-1-0, Stewart 2-1-0, Dwumfour 2-0-0, R.Green 2-0-0, Hansen 2-0-0, Lopez 2-0-0, M.Collins 1-1-0, Hughes 1-1-0, Addison 0-2-0, Murray 0-2-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Washington, Fuller 1-37, Forrest 1-0. Houston, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Ramon George, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Tra Boger, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.
