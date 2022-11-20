Washington7130323
First Quarter

Was_Fuller 37 interception return (Slye kick), 13:16. Washington 7, Houston 0.

Second Quarter

Was_Samuel 10 run (Slye kick), 11:44. Drive: 9 plays, 85 yards, 5:11. Key Plays: Robinson 14 run; Heinicke 13 pass to Dotson; Heinicke 16 pass to L.Thomas. Washington 14, Houston 0.

Was_FG Slye 25, 4:53. Drive: 10 plays, 54 yards, 4:50. Key Plays: Heinicke 19 pass to L.Thomas; Gibson 13 run; Heinicke 18 pass to Gibson. Washington 17, Houston 0.

Was_FG Slye 24, :07. Drive: 11 plays, 61 yards, 2:53. Key Plays: Heinicke 17 pass to McLaurin; Heinicke 17 pass to L.Thomas; Heinicke 17 pass to Sims. Washington 20, Houston 0.

Third Quarter

Hou_FG Fairbairn 29, 9:53. Drive: 12 plays, 64 yards, 5:07. Key Plays: Mills 41 pass to Cooks; Mills 4 run on 4th-and-3. Washington 20, Houston 3.

Fourth Quarter

Was_FG Slye 44, 12:08. Drive: 10 plays, 20 yards, 6:31. Key Plays: Heinicke 10 pass to Samuel; Heinicke 9 pass to Gibson on 3rd-and-10; Robinson 3 run on 4th-and-1; Gibson 5 run on 3rd-and-19. Washington 23, Houston 3.

Hou_Mills 4 run (Fairbairn kick), 3:19. Drive: 11 plays, 55 yards, 4:20. Key Plays: Mills 22 pass to N.Collins; Mills 8 pass to N.Collins on 3rd-and-12; Mills 8 pass to Akins on 4th-and-4; Mills 10 pass to Cooks on 4th-and-4. Washington 23, Houston 10.

A_65,865.

WasHou
FIRST DOWNS2011
Rushing94
Passing106
Penalty11
THIRD DOWN EFF3-132-13
FOURTH DOWN EFF2-24-4
TOTAL NET YARDS344148
Total Plays6754
Avg Gain5.12.7
NET YARDS RUSHING15321
Rushes4016
Avg per rush3.8251.313
NET YARDS PASSING191127
Sacked-Yds lost0-05-42
Gross-Yds passing191169
Completed-Att.15-2719-33
Had Intercepted02
Yards-Pass Play7.0743.342
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB6-6-63-0-0
PUNTS-Avg.5-44.26-47.667
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE10714
Punt Returns4-222-14
Kickoff Returns2-480-0
Interceptions2-370-0
PENALTIES-Yds5-362-15
FUMBLES-Lost1-00-0
TIME OF POSSESSION34:5625:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Gibson 18-72, Robinson 15-57, Samuel 2-18, Dotson 1-3, Heinicke 3-2, McLaurin 1-1. Houston, Mills 5-10, Pierce 10-8, Moore 1-3.

PASSING_Washington, Heinicke 15-27-0-191. Houston, Mills 19-33-2-169.

RECEIVING_Washington, Thomas 5-65, McLaurin 4-55, Gibson 3-31, Sims 1-17, Dotson 1-13, Samuel 1-10. Houston, N.Collins 5-48, Moore 5-20, Cooks 3-70, Pierce 2-9, Akins 2-8, O.Howard 1-9, Ogunbowale 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS_Washington, Milne 4-22. Houston, King 2-14.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Washington, Gibson 2-48. Houston, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Washington, McCain 5-1-0, Curl 4-3-0, Allen 3-0-2, Sweat 3-0-2, Davis 2-3-0, Forrest 2-2-0, Fuller 2-2-0, Payne 2-1-1, Bostic 2-1-0, Toohill 2-1-0, Smith-Williams 2-0-0, Ridgeway 1-1-0, Johnson 1-0-0, Obada 1-0-0. Houston, King 6-4-0, Kirksey 6-1-0, Owens 4-6-0, C.Harris 4-1-0, Okoronkwo 2-5-0, Pitre 2-3-0, Thomas 2-2-0, Nelson 2-1-0, Stewart 2-1-0, Dwumfour 2-0-0, R.Green 2-0-0, Hansen 2-0-0, Lopez 2-0-0, M.Collins 1-1-0, Hughes 1-1-0, Addison 0-2-0, Murray 0-2-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Washington, Fuller 1-37, Forrest 1-0. Houston, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Ramon George, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Tra Boger, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.

