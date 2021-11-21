Washington0147627
Carolina770721

First Quarter

Car_DJ.Moore 10 pass from Newton (Gonzalez kick), 9:39.

Second Quarter

Was_Sims 6 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), 13:34.

Car_Newton 24 run (Gonzalez kick), 6:01.

Was_McLaurin 12 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), :09.

Third Quarter

Was_D.Carter 4 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), 9:27.

Fourth Quarter

Car_McCaffrey 27 pass from Newton (Gonzalez kick), 10:50.

Was_FG Slye 36, 4:13.

Was_FG Slye 29, 1:50.

A_73,350.

WasCar
First downs2418
Total Net Yards369297
Rushes-yards40-19021-111
Passing179186
Punt Returns0-01-10
Kickoff Returns2-531-21
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int16-22-021-27-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-271-3
Punts3-46.3334-46.25
Fumbles-Lost3-11-0
Penalties-Yards8-697-65
Time of Possession35:5324:07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Gibson 19-95, McKissic 7-46, Heinicke 6-29, Patterson 7-23, Carter 1-(minus 3). Carolina, McCaffrey 10-59, Newton 10-46, Abdullah 1-6.

PASSING_Washington, Heinicke 16-22-0-206. Carolina, Newton 21-27-0-189.

RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 5-103, Bates 3-23, Humphries 2-30, Carter 2-22, Sims 2-19, Milne 1-5, McKissic 1-4. Carolina, McCaffrey 7-60, DJ.Moore 5-50, Anderson 5-30, Tremble 2-35, Thomas 1-7, Zylstra 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

