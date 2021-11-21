|Washington
|0
|14
|7
|6
|—
|27
|Carolina
|7
|7
|0
|7
|—
|21
First Quarter
Car_DJ.Moore 10 pass from Newton (Gonzalez kick), 9:39.
Second Quarter
Was_Sims 6 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), 13:34.
Car_Newton 24 run (Gonzalez kick), 6:01.
Was_McLaurin 12 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), :09.
Third Quarter
Was_D.Carter 4 pass from Heinicke (Slye kick), 9:27.
Fourth Quarter
Car_McCaffrey 27 pass from Newton (Gonzalez kick), 10:50.
Was_FG Slye 36, 4:13.
Was_FG Slye 29, 1:50.
A_73,350.
|Was
|Car
|First downs
|24
|18
|Total Net Yards
|369
|297
|Rushes-yards
|40-190
|21-111
|Passing
|179
|186
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Kickoff Returns
|2-53
|1-21
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-22-0
|21-27-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-27
|1-3
|Punts
|3-46.333
|4-46.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-69
|7-65
|Time of Possession
|35:53
|24:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, Gibson 19-95, McKissic 7-46, Heinicke 6-29, Patterson 7-23, Carter 1-(minus 3). Carolina, McCaffrey 10-59, Newton 10-46, Abdullah 1-6.
PASSING_Washington, Heinicke 16-22-0-206. Carolina, Newton 21-27-0-189.
RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 5-103, Bates 3-23, Humphries 2-30, Carter 2-22, Sims 2-19, Milne 1-5, McKissic 1-4. Carolina, McCaffrey 7-60, DJ.Moore 5-50, Anderson 5-30, Tremble 2-35, Thomas 1-7, Zylstra 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.