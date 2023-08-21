|Baltimore
|7
|7
|7
|7
|—
|28
|Washington
|3
|14
|3
|9
|—
|29
First Quarter
Bal_Flowers 26 pass from J.Johnson (Tucker kick), 12:21. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:39. Key Plays: Hill 10 run; J.Johnson 11 pass to Flowers; J.Johnson 13 pass to Hill; Hill 15 run. Baltimore 7, Washington 0.
Was_FG Slye 21, 3:11. Drive: 16 plays, 72 yards, 9:10. Key Plays: Howell 3 pass to B.Robinson on 3rd-and-3; Howell 16 pass to Turner on 3rd-and-15; Howell 13 pass to McLaurin; Howell 13 pass to McLaurin; Howell 3 run on 3rd-and-6. Baltimore 7, Washington 3.
Second Quarter
Was_Gibson 9 pass from Howell (Slye kick), 1:49. Drive: 9 plays, 45 yards, 4:49. Key Plays: Martin 59 interception return to Baltimore 45; Howell 3 pass to Gibson on 3rd-and-7; Howell 16 pass to Dotson on 4th-and-4. Washington 10, Baltimore 7.
Bal_Wallace 7 pass from J.Johnson (Tucker kick), 1:37. Drive: 3 plays, 75 yards, 00:15. Key Play: J.Johnson 33 pass to Kolar. Baltimore 14, Washington 10.
Was_D.Brown 11 pass from Howell (Slye kick), :12. Drive: 11 plays, 79 yards, 1:22. Key Plays: K.Allen kick return to Washington 21; Howell 13 pass to McLaurin; Howell 16 pass to Dotson; Howell 17 pass to Dotson on 3rd-and-10; Howell 21 pass to Dotson. Washington 17, Baltimore 14.
Third Quarter
Bal_Vokolek 17 pass from A.Brown (Tucker kick), 7:49. Drive: 10 plays, 85 yards, 5:29. Key Plays: Gordon 12 run; A.Brown 6 run on 3rd-and-5; Mitchell 31 run; Gordon 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Baltimore 21, Washington 17.
Was_FG Slye 49, 3:48. Drive: 10 plays, 44 yards, 4:01. Key Play: Brissett 16 pass to D.Brown. Baltimore 21, Washington 20.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_Vokolek 8 pass from A.Brown (Tucker kick), 14:08. Drive: 6 plays, 9 yards, 2:24. Baltimore 28, Washington 20.
Was_Patterson 15 pass from Fromm (pass failed), 4:08. Drive: 10 plays, 60 yards, 4:49. Key Plays: Gore 15 run; Fromm 11 pass to McGowan on 3rd-and-10; Gore 8 run on 3rd-and-1. Baltimore 28, Washington 26.
Was_FG Slye 49, :10. Drive: 14 plays, 60 yards, 2:44. Key Plays: Fromm 12 pass to K.Allen on 3rd-and-7; Fromm 13 pass to Tremayne; Fromm 5 pass to Tremayne on 3rd-and-4; Fromm 8 pass to K.Allen on 3rd-and-10. Washington 29, Baltimore 28.
A_54,404.
|Bal
|Was
|FIRST DOWNS
|20
|29
|Rushing
|7
|6
|Passing
|11
|20
|Penalty
|2
|3
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|4-9
|8-16
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|0-0
|1-1
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|334
|426
|Total Plays
|49
|81
|Avg Gain
|6.8
|5.3
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|149
|129
|Rushes
|27
|26
|Avg per rush
|5.519
|4.962
|NET YARDS PASSING
|185
|297
|Sacked-Yds lost
|0-0
|3-29
|Gross-Yds passing
|185
|326
|Completed-Att.
|16-22
|36-52
|Had Intercepted
|2
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|8.409
|5.4
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|5-5-4
|7-7-6
|PUNTS-Avg.
|4-49.5
|2-52.0
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|29
|106
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-20
|Kickoff Returns
|1-28
|1-23
|Interceptions
|1-1
|2-63
|PENALTIES-Yds
|6-36
|5-58
|FUMBLES-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|24:10
|35:50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, Brown 4-37, Gordon 8-34, Mitchell 1-31, Hill 2-25, Johnson 3-12, Wright 9-10. Washington, Rodriguez 5-31, Gore 3-23, Robinson 5-21, Howell 3-17, Williams 2-15, Gibson 4-15, Brissett 1-4, Patterson 2-4, Fromm 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Baltimore, Johnson 10-12-1-145, Brown 6-10-1-40. Washington, Howell 19-25-0-188, Fromm 10-16-0-91, Brissett 7-11-1-47.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Vokolek 3-28, Kolar 2-61, Flowers 2-37, Hill 1-13, Demus 1-11, Proche 1-7, Wallace 1-7, Mitchell 1-6, Black 1-5, Ricard 1-5, Wright 1-4, Gordon 1-1. Washington, Dotson 5-76, Robinson 4-17, McLaurin 3-39, K.Allen 3-26, Gibson 3-10, Brown 2-27, McGowan 2-25, Turner 2-24, Tremayne 2-18, Tinsley 2-14, Milne 2-9, Patterson 1-15, Samuel 1-11, Hodges 1-7, Pringle 1-5, Rodriguez 1-4, Williams 1-(minus 1).
PUNT RETURNS_Baltimore, None. Washington, K.Allen 1-20.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Baltimore, Mitchell 1-28. Washington, K.Allen 1-23.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Baltimore, Lucien 7-0-0, Mayfield 6-0-0, A.Washington 5-2-0, Welch 5-1-0, Houston-Carson 3-2-0, Hayes 3-1-0, Ross 3-1-0, Jones 3-0-1, Moon 2-2-1, T.Simpson 2-1-1, Phillips 2-1-0, Urban 2-1-0, Stephens 2-0-0, Botts 1-2-0, Hamm 1-1-0, Kelly 1-1-0, Seymour 1-1-0, Nichols 1-0-0, Robinson 1-0-0, Harrison 0-3-0, Blackson 0-2-0, Stone 0-2-0, Sanders 0-1-0. Washington, Mayo 4-0-0, Butler 3-1-0, Wildgoose 3-1-0, Anderson 2-0-0, Bradley-King 2-0-0, Eifler 2-0-0, Jones 2-0-0, Martin 2-0-0, Barton 1-2-0, Burgess 1-2-0, Davis 1-2-0, Harris 1-2-0, Gardner 1-1-0, Castro-Fields 1-0-0, Forbes 1-0-0, Kalu 1-0-0, Reaves 1-0-0, Ke.Smith 1-0-0, Toohill 1-0-0, Henry 0-3-0, Obada 0-1-0, Potoa'e 0-1-0, Pryor 0-1-0, Smith-Williams 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Baltimore, Hayes 1-1. Washington, Martin 1-59, Ke.Smith 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
OFFICIALS_Referee Ron Torbert, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Max Causey, LJ Maia Chaka, FJ Ryan Dickson, SJ Keith Washington, BJ Tony Josselyn, Replay Artenzia Young-Seigler.
