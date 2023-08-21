Baltimore777728
Washington3143929

First Quarter

Bal_Flowers 26 pass from J.Johnson (Tucker kick), 12:21. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 2:39. Key Plays: Hill 10 run; J.Johnson 11 pass to Flowers; J.Johnson 13 pass to Hill; Hill 15 run. Baltimore 7, Washington 0.

Was_FG Slye 21, 3:11. Drive: 16 plays, 72 yards, 9:10. Key Plays: Howell 3 pass to B.Robinson on 3rd-and-3; Howell 16 pass to Turner on 3rd-and-15; Howell 13 pass to McLaurin; Howell 13 pass to McLaurin; Howell 3 run on 3rd-and-6. Baltimore 7, Washington 3.

Second Quarter

Was_Gibson 9 pass from Howell (Slye kick), 1:49. Drive: 9 plays, 45 yards, 4:49. Key Plays: Martin 59 interception return to Baltimore 45; Howell 3 pass to Gibson on 3rd-and-7; Howell 16 pass to Dotson on 4th-and-4. Washington 10, Baltimore 7.

Bal_Wallace 7 pass from J.Johnson (Tucker kick), 1:37. Drive: 3 plays, 75 yards, 00:15. Key Play: J.Johnson 33 pass to Kolar. Baltimore 14, Washington 10.

Was_D.Brown 11 pass from Howell (Slye kick), :12. Drive: 11 plays, 79 yards, 1:22. Key Plays: K.Allen kick return to Washington 21; Howell 13 pass to McLaurin; Howell 16 pass to Dotson; Howell 17 pass to Dotson on 3rd-and-10; Howell 21 pass to Dotson. Washington 17, Baltimore 14.

Third Quarter

Bal_Vokolek 17 pass from A.Brown (Tucker kick), 7:49. Drive: 10 plays, 85 yards, 5:29. Key Plays: Gordon 12 run; A.Brown 6 run on 3rd-and-5; Mitchell 31 run; Gordon 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Baltimore 21, Washington 17.

Was_FG Slye 49, 3:48. Drive: 10 plays, 44 yards, 4:01. Key Play: Brissett 16 pass to D.Brown. Baltimore 21, Washington 20.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_Vokolek 8 pass from A.Brown (Tucker kick), 14:08. Drive: 6 plays, 9 yards, 2:24. Baltimore 28, Washington 20.

Was_Patterson 15 pass from Fromm (pass failed), 4:08. Drive: 10 plays, 60 yards, 4:49. Key Plays: Gore 15 run; Fromm 11 pass to McGowan on 3rd-and-10; Gore 8 run on 3rd-and-1. Baltimore 28, Washington 26.

Was_FG Slye 49, :10. Drive: 14 plays, 60 yards, 2:44. Key Plays: Fromm 12 pass to K.Allen on 3rd-and-7; Fromm 13 pass to Tremayne; Fromm 5 pass to Tremayne on 3rd-and-4; Fromm 8 pass to K.Allen on 3rd-and-10. Washington 29, Baltimore 28.

A_54,404.

BalWas
FIRST DOWNS2029
Rushing76
Passing1120
Penalty23
THIRD DOWN EFF4-98-16
FOURTH DOWN EFF0-01-1
TOTAL NET YARDS334426
Total Plays4981
Avg Gain6.85.3
NET YARDS RUSHING149129
Rushes2726
Avg per rush5.5194.962
NET YARDS PASSING185297
Sacked-Yds lost0-03-29
Gross-Yds passing185326
Completed-Att.16-2236-52
Had Intercepted21
Yards-Pass Play8.4095.4
KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB5-5-47-7-6
PUNTS-Avg.4-49.52-52.0
Punts blocked00
FGs-PATs blocked0-00-0
TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE29106
Punt Returns0-01-20
Kickoff Returns1-281-23
Interceptions1-12-63
PENALTIES-Yds6-365-58
FUMBLES-Lost0-02-1
TIME OF POSSESSION24:1035:50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Brown 4-37, Gordon 8-34, Mitchell 1-31, Hill 2-25, Johnson 3-12, Wright 9-10. Washington, Rodriguez 5-31, Gore 3-23, Robinson 5-21, Howell 3-17, Williams 2-15, Gibson 4-15, Brissett 1-4, Patterson 2-4, Fromm 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Baltimore, Johnson 10-12-1-145, Brown 6-10-1-40. Washington, Howell 19-25-0-188, Fromm 10-16-0-91, Brissett 7-11-1-47.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Vokolek 3-28, Kolar 2-61, Flowers 2-37, Hill 1-13, Demus 1-11, Proche 1-7, Wallace 1-7, Mitchell 1-6, Black 1-5, Ricard 1-5, Wright 1-4, Gordon 1-1. Washington, Dotson 5-76, Robinson 4-17, McLaurin 3-39, K.Allen 3-26, Gibson 3-10, Brown 2-27, McGowan 2-25, Turner 2-24, Tremayne 2-18, Tinsley 2-14, Milne 2-9, Patterson 1-15, Samuel 1-11, Hodges 1-7, Pringle 1-5, Rodriguez 1-4, Williams 1-(minus 1).

PUNT RETURNS_Baltimore, None. Washington, K.Allen 1-20.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Baltimore, Mitchell 1-28. Washington, K.Allen 1-23.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Baltimore, Lucien 7-0-0, Mayfield 6-0-0, A.Washington 5-2-0, Welch 5-1-0, Houston-Carson 3-2-0, Hayes 3-1-0, Ross 3-1-0, Jones 3-0-1, Moon 2-2-1, T.Simpson 2-1-1, Phillips 2-1-0, Urban 2-1-0, Stephens 2-0-0, Botts 1-2-0, Hamm 1-1-0, Kelly 1-1-0, Seymour 1-1-0, Nichols 1-0-0, Robinson 1-0-0, Harrison 0-3-0, Blackson 0-2-0, Stone 0-2-0, Sanders 0-1-0. Washington, Mayo 4-0-0, Butler 3-1-0, Wildgoose 3-1-0, Anderson 2-0-0, Bradley-King 2-0-0, Eifler 2-0-0, Jones 2-0-0, Martin 2-0-0, Barton 1-2-0, Burgess 1-2-0, Davis 1-2-0, Harris 1-2-0, Gardner 1-1-0, Castro-Fields 1-0-0, Forbes 1-0-0, Kalu 1-0-0, Reaves 1-0-0, Ke.Smith 1-0-0, Toohill 1-0-0, Henry 0-3-0, Obada 0-1-0, Potoa'e 0-1-0, Pryor 0-1-0, Smith-Williams 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Baltimore, Hayes 1-1. Washington, Martin 1-59, Ke.Smith 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Ron Torbert, Ump Barry Anderson, HL Max Causey, LJ Maia Chaka, FJ Ryan Dickson, SJ Keith Washington, BJ Tony Josselyn, Replay Artenzia Young-Seigler.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

