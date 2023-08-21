Baltimore777728
Washington3143929

First Quarter

Bal_Flowers 26 pass from J.Johnson (Tucker kick), 12:21.

Was_FG Slye 21, 3:11.

Second Quarter

Was_Gibson 9 pass from Howell (Slye kick), 1:49.

Bal_Wallace 7 pass from J.Johnson (Tucker kick), 1:37.

Was_D.Brown 11 pass from Howell (Slye kick), :12.

Third Quarter

Bal_Vokolek 17 pass from A.Brown (Tucker kick), 7:49.

Was_FG Slye 49, 3:48.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_Vokolek 8 pass from A.Brown (Tucker kick), 14:08.

Was_Patterson 15 pass from Fromm (pass failed), 4:08.

Was_FG Slye 49, :10.

A_54,404.

BalWas
First downs2029
Total Net Yards334426
Rushes-yards27-14926-129
Passing185297
Punt Returns0-01-20
Kickoff Returns1-281-23
Interceptions Ret.1-12-63
Comp-Att-Int16-22-236-52-1
Sacked-Yards Lost0-03-29
Punts4-49.52-52.0
Fumbles-Lost0-02-1
Penalties-Yards6-365-58
Time of Possession24:1035:50

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, Brown 4-37, Gordon 8-34, Mitchell 1-31, Hill 2-25, Johnson 3-12, Wright 9-10. Washington, Rodriguez 5-31, Gore 3-23, Robinson 5-21, Howell 3-17, Williams 2-15, Gibson 4-15, Brissett 1-4, Patterson 2-4, Fromm 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Baltimore, Johnson 10-12-1-145, Brown 6-10-1-40. Washington, Howell 19-25-0-188, Fromm 10-16-0-91, Brissett 7-11-1-47.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Vokolek 3-28, Kolar 2-61, Flowers 2-37, Hill 1-13, Demus 1-11, Proche 1-7, Wallace 1-7, Mitchell 1-6, Black 1-5, Ricard 1-5, Wright 1-4, Gordon 1-1. Washington, Dotson 5-76, Robinson 4-17, McLaurin 3-39, K.Allen 3-26, Gibson 3-10, Brown 2-27, McGowan 2-25, Turner 2-24, Tremayne 2-18, Tinsley 2-14, Milne 2-9, Patterson 1-15, Samuel 1-11, Hodges 1-7, Pringle 1-5, Rodriguez 1-4, Williams 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

