|Baltimore
|7
|7
|7
|7
|—
|28
|Washington
|3
|14
|3
|9
|—
|29
First Quarter
Bal_Flowers 26 pass from J.Johnson (Tucker kick), 12:21.
Was_FG Slye 21, 3:11.
Second Quarter
Was_Gibson 9 pass from Howell (Slye kick), 1:49.
Bal_Wallace 7 pass from J.Johnson (Tucker kick), 1:37.
Was_D.Brown 11 pass from Howell (Slye kick), :12.
Third Quarter
Bal_Vokolek 17 pass from A.Brown (Tucker kick), 7:49.
Was_FG Slye 49, 3:48.
Fourth Quarter
Bal_Vokolek 8 pass from A.Brown (Tucker kick), 14:08.
Was_Patterson 15 pass from Fromm (pass failed), 4:08.
Was_FG Slye 49, :10.
A_54,404.
|Bal
|Was
|First downs
|20
|29
|Total Net Yards
|334
|426
|Rushes-yards
|27-149
|26-129
|Passing
|185
|297
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-20
|Kickoff Returns
|1-28
|1-23
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-1
|2-63
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-22-2
|36-52-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|3-29
|Punts
|4-49.5
|2-52.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-36
|5-58
|Time of Possession
|24:10
|35:50
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Baltimore, Brown 4-37, Gordon 8-34, Mitchell 1-31, Hill 2-25, Johnson 3-12, Wright 9-10. Washington, Rodriguez 5-31, Gore 3-23, Robinson 5-21, Howell 3-17, Williams 2-15, Gibson 4-15, Brissett 1-4, Patterson 2-4, Fromm 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Baltimore, Johnson 10-12-1-145, Brown 6-10-1-40. Washington, Howell 19-25-0-188, Fromm 10-16-0-91, Brissett 7-11-1-47.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Vokolek 3-28, Kolar 2-61, Flowers 2-37, Hill 1-13, Demus 1-11, Proche 1-7, Wallace 1-7, Mitchell 1-6, Black 1-5, Ricard 1-5, Wright 1-4, Gordon 1-1. Washington, Dotson 5-76, Robinson 4-17, McLaurin 3-39, K.Allen 3-26, Gibson 3-10, Brown 2-27, McGowan 2-25, Turner 2-24, Tremayne 2-18, Tinsley 2-14, Milne 2-9, Patterson 1-15, Samuel 1-11, Hodges 1-7, Pringle 1-5, Rodriguez 1-4, Williams 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
