Washington10113
Anaheim10102

First Period_1, Washington, Fehervary 5 (McIlrath, Backstrom), 8:58. 2, Anaheim, Terry 17 (Fowler, Zegras), 13:01.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, Washington, Wilson 6 (van Riemsdyk), 0:08. 4, Anaheim, Zegras 20 (Shattenkirk, McTavish), 4:17.

Overtime_5, Washington, Wilson 7 (Alexeyev, Oshie), 1:09.

Shots on Goal_Washington 13-17-8-1_39. Anaheim 9-4-10-0_23.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 3; Anaheim 0 of 2.

Goalies_Washington, Kuemper 18-19-4 (23 shots-21 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 12-23-7 (39-36).

A_14,279 (17,174). T_2:36.

Referees_Chris Schlenker, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Jonathan Deschamps, Tommy Hughes.

