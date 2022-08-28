CincinnatiWashington
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32252Totals28363
India dh4120Hernández 2b4110
Lopez 2b4010Meneses rf-1b3110
K.Farmer 3b3001Voit 1b3010
Solano 1b4000Palacios pr-rf0000
Aquino rf4000Cruz dh3011
Fairchild lf2111Thomas lf3000
Fraley ph-lf2010Abrams ss3000
Romine c3000Adams c3011
Barrero ss3000Vargas 3b3111
Friedl cf3000Robles cf3000

Cincinnati1100000002
Washington00021000x3

E_Meneses (1). DP_Cincinnati 1, Washington 0. LOB_Cincinnati 4, Washington 4. 2B_Hernández (26). HR_Fairchild (3), Vargas (4). SB_Palacios (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Cincinnati
Lodolo L,3-5753315
Warren110001
Washington
Corbin W,5-17642115
Harvey H,3110002
Edwards Jr. H,10100000
Finnegan S,8-12100001

HBP_Lodolo 2 (Meneses,Voit).

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:21. A_31,411 (41,339).

