|Cincinnati
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|28
|3
|6
|3
|India dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Hernández 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Meneses rf-1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|K.Farmer 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Solano 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Palacios pr-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aquino rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Fairchild lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Thomas lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fraley ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Abrams ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adams c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Barrero ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Friedl cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|110
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Washington
|000
|210
|00x
|—
|3
E_Meneses (1). DP_Cincinnati 1, Washington 0. LOB_Cincinnati 4, Washington 4. 2B_Hernández (26). HR_Fairchild (3), Vargas (4). SB_Palacios (1).
HBP_Lodolo 2 (Meneses,Voit).
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:21. A_31,411 (41,339).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
