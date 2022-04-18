|Washington
First Period_1, Washington, Hathaway 14 (Schultz, Larsson), 4:02. 2, Colorado, Nichushkin 22 (Makar, Byram), 17:05.
Second Period_3, Washington, Ovechkin 48 (Kuznetsov, Carlson), 13:27 (pp).
Third Period_4, Colorado, Lehkonen 16 (Sturm, Aube-Kubel), 8:13. 5, Washington, Johansson 8 (Sheary), 10:46.
Shots on Goal_Washington 10-7-10_27. Colorado 11-4-11_26.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 2; Colorado 0 of 3.
Goalies_Washington, Samsonov 23-10-4 (26 shots-24 saves). Colorado, Kuemper 36-10-3 (27-24).
A_18,020 (18,007). T_2:28.
Referees_Trevor Hanson, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, James Tobias.
