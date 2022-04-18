Washington1113
Colorado1012

First Period_1, Washington, Hathaway 14 (Schultz, Larsson), 4:02. 2, Colorado, Nichushkin 22 (Makar, Byram), 17:05. Penalties_Schultz, WSH (Hooking), 5:59.

Second Period_3, Washington, Ovechkin 48 (Kuznetsov, Carlson), 13:27 (pp). Penalties_Fehervary, WSH (Holding), 9:28; Makar, COL (Interference), 9:50; Sturm, COL (Tripping), 12:43.

Third Period_4, Colorado, Lehkonen 16 (Sturm, Aube-Kubel), 8:13. 5, Washington, Johansson 8 (Sheary), 10:46. Penalties_Washington bench, served by Ovechkin (Delay of Game), 8:13.

Shots on Goal_Washington 10-7-10_27. Colorado 11-4-11_26.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 2; Colorado 0 of 3.

Goalies_Washington, Samsonov 23-10-4 (26 shots-24 saves). Colorado, Kuemper 36-10-3 (27-24).

A_18,020 (18,007). T_2:28.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, James Tobias.

