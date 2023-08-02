|Milwaukee
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|1
|Yelich dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Garrett lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Perkins lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Taylor rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Vargas pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Frelick ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adams c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Monasterio 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Turang 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Call cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Wiemer cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Alu 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Chavis 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|García ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|010
|001
|000
|—
|2
|Washington
|001
|000
|002
|—
|3
E_Contreras (8), Santana (1), Monasterio (3). DP_Milwaukee 2, Washington 1. LOB_Milwaukee 2, Washington 7. 2B_Yelich (26), Call (12). HR_Taylor (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Miley
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Milner
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Peguero H,15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Payamps H,22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Williams L,5-3 BS,27-30
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Washington
|Gore
|6
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Weems
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ferrer
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Finnegan W,5-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Williams pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.
WP_Miley, Gore.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_2:20. A_17,312 (41,376).
