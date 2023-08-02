MilwaukeeWashington
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals29242Totals29351
Yelich dh4011Abrams ss4000
Contreras c4000Thomas rf4000
Santana 1b4000Meneses dh4010
Adames ss4000Garrett lf2000
Canha lf3000Dickerson ph1100
Perkins lf0000Smith 1b2010
Taylor rf2111Vargas pr0100
Frelick ph-rf1000Adams c2000
Monasterio 3b2000Ruiz ph0000
Turang 2b2110Call cf4110
Wiemer cf3010Alu 3b3011
Chavis 2b2010
García ph-2b1000

Milwaukee0100010002
Washington0010000023

E_Contreras (8), Santana (1), Monasterio (3). DP_Milwaukee 2, Washington 1. LOB_Milwaukee 2, Washington 7. 2B_Yelich (26), Call (12). HR_Taylor (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Miley431125
Milner2-310000
Wilson11-300010
Peguero H,15100000
Payamps H,22100001
Williams L,5-3 BS,27-30012010
Washington
Gore632225
Weems11-310000
Ferrer2-300000
Finnegan W,5-3100000

Williams pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

WP_Miley, Gore.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:20. A_17,312 (41,376).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you