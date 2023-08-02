MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2924225
Yelich dh401101.286
Contreras c400001.275
Santana 1b400001.105
Adames ss400002.204
Canha lf300000.000
Perkins lf000000.212
Taylor rf211100.168
a-Frelick ph-rf100000.233
Monasterio 3b200010.288
Turang 2b211010.213
Wiemer cf301000.211

WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2935146
Abrams ss400002.257
Thomas rf400002.282
Meneses dh401000.280
Garrett lf200001.258
c-Dickerson ph110000.250
Smith 1b201020.267
1-Vargas pr010000.257
Adams c200010.298
d-Ruiz ph000010.243
Call cf411001.207
Alu 3b301100.250
Chavis 2b201000.259
b-García ph-2b100000.259

Milwaukee010001000_243
Washington001000002_350

No outs when winning run scored.

a-grounded out for Taylor in the 7th. b-grounded out for Chavis in the 7th. c-reached on error for Garrett in the 9th. d-walked for Adams in the 9th.

1-ran for Smith in the 9th.

E_Contreras (8), Santana (1), Monasterio (3). LOB_Milwaukee 2, Washington 7. 2B_Yelich (26), Call (12). HR_Taylor (3), off Gore. RBIs_Taylor (8), Yelich (60), Alu (2). CS_Monasterio (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Adames 2); Washington 2 (Call 2). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 5; Washington 1 for 4.

GIDP_Yelich, Chavis, Adams.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Monasterio, Turang, Santana; Monasterio, Turang, Santana); Washington 1 (Smith, Abrams, Smith).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miley431125603.01
Milner2-310000112.27
Wilson11-300010213.29
Peguero, H, 1510000083.71
Payamps, H, 22100001111.93
Williams, L, 5-3, BS, 27-30012010211.52
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gore632225894.34
Weems11-310000202.97
Ferrer2-30000025.25
Finnegan, W, 5-310000082.93

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 1-0, Ferrer 1-0. WP_Miley, Gore.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_2:20. A_17,312 (41,376).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you