|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|4
|2
|2
|5
|Yelich dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Perkins lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Taylor rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.168
|a-Frelick ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Monasterio 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.288
|Turang 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.213
|Wiemer cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|3
|5
|1
|4
|6
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Meneses dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Garrett lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|c-Dickerson ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Smith 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.267
|1-Vargas pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Adams c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|d-Ruiz ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Call cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Alu 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Chavis 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|b-García ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Milwaukee
|010
|001
|000_2
|4
|3
|Washington
|001
|000
|002_3
|5
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-grounded out for Taylor in the 7th. b-grounded out for Chavis in the 7th. c-reached on error for Garrett in the 9th. d-walked for Adams in the 9th.
1-ran for Smith in the 9th.
E_Contreras (8), Santana (1), Monasterio (3). LOB_Milwaukee 2, Washington 7. 2B_Yelich (26), Call (12). HR_Taylor (3), off Gore. RBIs_Taylor (8), Yelich (60), Alu (2). CS_Monasterio (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Adames 2); Washington 2 (Call 2). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 5; Washington 1 for 4.
GIDP_Yelich, Chavis, Adams.
DP_Milwaukee 2 (Monasterio, Turang, Santana; Monasterio, Turang, Santana); Washington 1 (Smith, Abrams, Smith).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|60
|3.01
|Milner
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.27
|Wilson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|3.29
|Peguero, H, 15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.71
|Payamps, H, 22
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.93
|Williams, L, 5-3, BS, 27-30
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|21
|1.52
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gore
|6
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|89
|4.34
|Weems
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|2.97
|Ferrer
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5.25
|Finnegan, W, 5-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.93
Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 1-0, Ferrer 1-0. WP_Miley, Gore.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_2:20. A_17,312 (41,376).
