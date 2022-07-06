|Washington
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Schwarber lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Soto dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hernandez lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Hall dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|García ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adrianza 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|000
|100
|200
|—
|3
|Philadelphia
|000
|101
|000
|—
|2
E_Bell (5). DP_Washington 2, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Washington 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Hernandez 2 (15), García (10). HR_Schwarber 2 (27).
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:57. A_22,369 (42,792).
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.