WashingtonPhiladelphia
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33383Totals30242
Hernández 2b4000Schwarber lf4232
Soto dh3120Hoskins 1b2000
Bell 1b4000Castellanos rf4010
Hernandez lf4131Hall dh4000
Ruiz c4110Realmuto c4000
García ss4022Gregorius ss3000
Thomas rf4000Bohm 3b3000
Adrianza 3b3000Herrera cf3000
Robles cf3000Stott 2b3000

Washington0001002003
Philadelphia0001010002

E_Bell (5). DP_Washington 2, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Washington 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Hernandez 2 (15), García (10). HR_Schwarber 2 (27).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Gray W,7-56422111
Edwards Jr. H,6100012
Finnegan H,12100011
Rainey S,12-16100002
Philadelphia
Nola L,5-672-373313
Alvarado1-300000
Knebel110001

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:57. A_22,369 (42,792).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

