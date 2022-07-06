WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3338314
Hernández 2b400000.249
Soto dh312010.231
Bell 1b400000.311
Hernandez lf413100.276
Ruiz c411000.256
García ss402200.325
Thomas rf400003.217
Adrianza 3b300000.180
Robles cf300001.231

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30242316
Schwarber lf423201.226
Hoskins 1b200021.251
Castellanos rf401002.251
Hall dh400004.259
Realmuto c400003.240
Gregorius ss300011.250
Bohm 3b300002.265
Herrera cf300002.238
Stott 2b300000.183

Washington000100200_381
Philadelphia000101000_240

E_Bell (5). LOB_Washington 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Hernandez 2 (15), García (10). HR_Schwarber 2 (27), off Gray. RBIs_Hernandez (32), García 2 (14), Schwarber 2 (55). CS_Schwarber (1), García (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Thomas, Adrianza, Ruiz); Philadelphia 0. RISP_Washington 2 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 0.

Runners moved up_Bell, Ruiz. GIDP_Bell, Castellanos.

DP_Washington 2 (Ruiz, Hernández, Ruiz; Hernández, García, Bell); Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Gregorius, Hoskins; Realmuto, Stott, Realmuto).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, W, 7-564221111004.14
Edwards Jr., H, 6100012223.60
Finnegan, H, 12100011143.82
Rainey, S, 12-16100002173.54
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Nola, L, 5-672-373313973.15
Alvarado1-30000055.32
Knebel110001183.18

Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:57. A_22,369 (42,792).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

