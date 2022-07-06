|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|1
|4
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Soto dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.231
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Hernandez lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Ruiz c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|García ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.325
|Thomas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.217
|Adrianza 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|3
|16
|Schwarber lf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.226
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.251
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Hall dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.259
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.240
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Stott 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.183
|Washington
|000
|100
|200_3
|8
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|101
|000_2
|4
|0
E_Bell (5). LOB_Washington 4, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Hernandez 2 (15), García (10). HR_Schwarber 2 (27), off Gray. RBIs_Hernandez (32), García 2 (14), Schwarber 2 (55). CS_Schwarber (1), García (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Thomas, Adrianza, Ruiz); Philadelphia 0. RISP_Washington 2 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 0.
Runners moved up_Bell, Ruiz. GIDP_Bell, Castellanos.
DP_Washington 2 (Ruiz, Hernández, Ruiz; Hernández, García, Bell); Philadelphia 2 (Stott, Gregorius, Hoskins; Realmuto, Stott, Realmuto).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, W, 7-5
|6
|4
|2
|2
|1
|11
|100
|4.14
|Edwards Jr., H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|3.60
|Finnegan, H, 12
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|3.82
|Rainey, S, 12-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.54
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 5-6
|7
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|97
|3.15
|Alvarado
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5.32
|Knebel
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.18
Inherited runners-scored_Alvarado 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:57. A_22,369 (42,792).
