WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34393111
Hernández 2b401002.245
Meneses rf-1b411001.324
Voit 1b401001.222
Palacios rf000000.167
Cruz dh401102.236
Ruiz c311011.246
Abrams ss401001.222
Thomas lf401002.240
Vargas 3b412200.265
Robles cf300001.223

SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3015149
Rodríguez cf411101.271
Winker lf302010.229
1-Haggerty pr-lf000000.310
Haniger rf400001.265
Suárez 3b201021.229
France 1b400001.278
Santana dh401001.199
Crawford ss300001.256
Frazier 2b000010.245
Raleigh c400001.208
Moore 2b-ss200002.206

Washington100000002_390
Seattle000000010_151

1-ran for Winker in the 8th.

E_Moore (2). LOB_Washington 6, Seattle 7. 2B_Ruiz (21), Santana (15), Suárez (22). HR_Vargas (3), off Sewald; Rodríguez (20), off Edwards Jr.. RBIs_Cruz (61), Vargas 2 (10), Rodríguez (64). SB_Moore (15). CS_Abrams (3). S_Robles.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Thomas 2, Meneses 2); Seattle 3 (Raleigh, Moore, Winker). RISP_Washington 1 for 6; Seattle 0 for 8.

Runners moved up_Crawford, France. GIDP_Ruiz, France, Haniger.

DP_Washington 2 (Abrams, Hernández, Voit; Abrams, Hernández, Voit); Seattle 1 (Crawford, France).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sánchez41-320022815.72
Harvey2-300002113.05
Arano, H, 711-310002134.85
Edwards Jr., BS, 2-411-311112253.06
Finnegan, W, 5-211-310011183.18
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby781109853.32
D.Castillo10000193.46
Sewald, L, 3-4112211192.66

Inherited runners-scored_Harvey 1-0, Finnegan 1-0. HBP_Sánchez (Moore).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:57. A_21,035 (47,929).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you