|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|1
|11
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.245
|Meneses rf-1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.324
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Palacios rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.236
|Ruiz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Thomas lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Vargas 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.265
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|4
|9
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|1-Haggerty pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Haniger rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Suárez 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.229
|France 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Santana dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Frazier 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Raleigh c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Moore 2b-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Washington
|100
|000
|002_3
|9
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|010_1
|5
|1
1-ran for Winker in the 8th.
E_Moore (2). LOB_Washington 6, Seattle 7. 2B_Ruiz (21), Santana (15), Suárez (22). HR_Vargas (3), off Sewald; Rodríguez (20), off Edwards Jr.. RBIs_Cruz (61), Vargas 2 (10), Rodríguez (64). SB_Moore (15). CS_Abrams (3). S_Robles.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (Thomas 2, Meneses 2); Seattle 3 (Raleigh, Moore, Winker). RISP_Washington 1 for 6; Seattle 0 for 8.
Runners moved up_Crawford, France. GIDP_Ruiz, France, Haniger.
DP_Washington 2 (Abrams, Hernández, Voit; Abrams, Hernández, Voit); Seattle 1 (Crawford, France).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sánchez
|4
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|81
|5.72
|Harvey
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.05
|Arano, H, 7
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|4.85
|Edwards Jr., BS, 2-4
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|25
|3.06
|Finnegan, W, 5-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.18
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby
|7
|8
|1
|1
|0
|9
|85
|3.32
|D.Castillo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.46
|Sewald, L, 3-4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|19
|2.66
Inherited runners-scored_Harvey 1-0, Finnegan 1-0. HBP_Sánchez (Moore).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:57. A_21,035 (47,929).
