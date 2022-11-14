Washington7133932
Philadelphia1400721

First Quarter

Phi_Hurts 1 run (Elliott kick), 12:21.

Was_Gibson 1 run (Slye kick), 5:00.

Phi_Goedert 6 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 1:30.

Second Quarter

Was_FG Slye 44, 10:00.

Was_B.Robinson 1 run (Slye kick), 1:39.

Was_FG Slye 58, :00.

Third Quarter

Was_FG Slye 32, 5:13.

Fourth Quarter

Phi_Smith 11 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 14:54.

Was_FG Slye 55, 7:33.

Was_Toohill 1 fumble return, :00.

A_69,879.

WasPhi
First downs2518
Total Net Yards330264
Rushes-yards49-15220-94
Passing178170
Punt Returns1-121-5
Kickoff Returns1-142-40
Interceptions Ret.1-01-0
Comp-Att-Int17-29-117-26-1
Sacked-Yards Lost3-331-5
Punts2-43.53-47.0
Fumbles-Lost2-13-3
Penalties-Yards5-587-75
Time of Possession40:2419:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Robinson 26-86, Gibson 14-44, Samuel 4-12, Heinicke 5-10. Philadelphia, Sanders 12-54, Hurts 6-28, Gainwell 1-7, B.Scott 1-5.

PASSING_Washington, Heinicke 17-29-1-211. Philadelphia, Hurts 17-26-1-175.

RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 8-128, Gibson 3-14, Samuel 2-28, Thomas 2-12, Brown 1-15, Dotson 1-14. Philadelphia, Smith 6-39, Watkins 4-80, Goedert 3-23, Stoll 1-11, Pascal 1-10, Brown 1-7, Gainwell 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

