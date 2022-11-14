|Washington
|7
|13
|3
|9
|—
|32
|Philadelphia
|14
|0
|0
|7
|—
|21
First Quarter
Phi_Hurts 1 run (Elliott kick), 12:21.
Was_Gibson 1 run (Slye kick), 5:00.
Phi_Goedert 6 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 1:30.
Second Quarter
Was_FG Slye 44, 10:00.
Was_B.Robinson 1 run (Slye kick), 1:39.
Was_FG Slye 58, :00.
Third Quarter
Was_FG Slye 32, 5:13.
Fourth Quarter
Phi_Smith 11 pass from Hurts (Elliott kick), 14:54.
Was_FG Slye 55, 7:33.
Was_Toohill 1 fumble return, :00.
A_69,879.
|Was
|Phi
|First downs
|25
|18
|Total Net Yards
|330
|264
|Rushes-yards
|49-152
|20-94
|Passing
|178
|170
|Punt Returns
|1-12
|1-5
|Kickoff Returns
|1-14
|2-40
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-29-1
|17-26-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-33
|1-5
|Punts
|2-43.5
|3-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|3-3
|Penalties-Yards
|5-58
|7-75
|Time of Possession
|40:24
|19:36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, Robinson 26-86, Gibson 14-44, Samuel 4-12, Heinicke 5-10. Philadelphia, Sanders 12-54, Hurts 6-28, Gainwell 1-7, B.Scott 1-5.
PASSING_Washington, Heinicke 17-29-1-211. Philadelphia, Hurts 17-26-1-175.
RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 8-128, Gibson 3-14, Samuel 2-28, Thomas 2-12, Brown 1-15, Dotson 1-14. Philadelphia, Smith 6-39, Watkins 4-80, Goedert 3-23, Stoll 1-11, Pascal 1-10, Brown 1-7, Gainwell 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
