Washington31171435
Denver1473933

First Quarter

Den_McLaughlin 5 run (Lutz kick), 6:14.

Was_FG Slye 44, :24.

Den_Mims 60 pass from Wilson (Lutz kick), :12.

Second Quarter

Den_B.Johnson 16 pass from Wilson (Lutz kick), 9:01.

Was_Thomas 4 pass from Howell (Robinson run), 1:47.

Was_FG Slye 49, :00.

Third Quarter

Was_McLaurin 30 pass from Howell (Slye kick), 11:47.

Den_FG Lutz 31, 2:11.

Fourth Quarter

Was_Robinson 2 run (Slye kick), 13:25.

Was_Robinson 15 run (Slye kick), 7:11.

Den_FG Lutz 32, 1:50.

Den_B.Johnson 50 pass from Wilson (pass failed), :00.

A_76,108.

WasDen
First downs2621
Total Net Yards388399
Rushes-yards23-12223-122
Passing266277
Punt Returns2-91-45
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions Ret.1-30-0
Comp-Att-Int27-39-018-32-1
Sacked-Yards Lost4-337-31
Punts3-56.03-44.667
Fumbles-Lost2-01-1
Penalties-Yards8-719-58
Time of Possession33:4526:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Robinson 18-87, Samuel 1-13, Howell 2-13, Gibson 2-9. Denver, Wilson 6-56, J.Williams 12-44, Mims 2-10, McLaughlin 1-5, Perine 1-4, Burton 1-3.

PASSING_Washington, Howell 27-39-0-299. Denver, Wilson 18-32-1-308.

RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 5-54, Bates 3-46, Gibson 3-44, Brown 3-25, Dotson 3-22, Samuel 3-19, Robinson 2-42, Thomas 2-22, Turner 2-21, Pringle 1-4. Denver, Sutton 5-66, Jeudy 3-25, Perine 3-20, Mims 2-113, Johnson 2-66, J.Williams 2-14, Humphrey 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Slye 59, Slye 49.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

