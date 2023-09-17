|Washington
|3
|11
|7
|14
|—
|35
|Denver
|14
|7
|3
|9
|—
|33
First Quarter
Den_McLaughlin 5 run (Lutz kick), 6:14.
Was_FG Slye 44, :24.
Den_Mims 60 pass from Wilson (Lutz kick), :12.
Second Quarter
Den_B.Johnson 16 pass from Wilson (Lutz kick), 9:01.
Was_Thomas 4 pass from Howell (Robinson run), 1:47.
Was_FG Slye 49, :00.
Third Quarter
Was_McLaurin 30 pass from Howell (Slye kick), 11:47.
Den_FG Lutz 31, 2:11.
Fourth Quarter
Was_Robinson 2 run (Slye kick), 13:25.
Was_Robinson 15 run (Slye kick), 7:11.
Den_FG Lutz 32, 1:50.
Den_B.Johnson 50 pass from Wilson (pass failed), :00.
A_76,108.
|Was
|Den
|First downs
|26
|21
|Total Net Yards
|388
|399
|Rushes-yards
|23-122
|23-122
|Passing
|266
|277
|Punt Returns
|2-9
|1-45
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-3
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-39-0
|18-32-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-33
|7-31
|Punts
|3-56.0
|3-44.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|8-71
|9-58
|Time of Possession
|33:45
|26:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, Robinson 18-87, Samuel 1-13, Howell 2-13, Gibson 2-9. Denver, Wilson 6-56, J.Williams 12-44, Mims 2-10, McLaughlin 1-5, Perine 1-4, Burton 1-3.
PASSING_Washington, Howell 27-39-0-299. Denver, Wilson 18-32-1-308.
RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 5-54, Bates 3-46, Gibson 3-44, Brown 3-25, Dotson 3-22, Samuel 3-19, Robinson 2-42, Thomas 2-22, Turner 2-21, Pringle 1-4. Denver, Sutton 5-66, Jeudy 3-25, Perine 3-20, Mims 2-113, Johnson 2-66, J.Williams 2-14, Humphrey 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Slye 59, Slye 49.
