|Washington
|3
|11
|7
|14
|—
|35
|Denver
|14
|7
|3
|9
|—
|33
First Quarter
Den_McLaughlin 5 run (Lutz kick), 6:14. Drive: 7 plays, 61 yards, 4:05. Key Plays: Wilson 11 pass to Jeudy; J.Williams 15 run; Wilson 14 run on 3rd-and-2. Denver 7, Washington 0.
Was_FG Slye 44, :24. Drive: 12 plays, 50 yards, 5:50. Key Play: Howell 18 pass to Thomas. Denver 7, Washington 3.
Den_Mims 60 pass from Wilson (Lutz kick), :12. Drive: 2 plays, 75 yards, 00:12. Denver 14, Washington 3.
Second Quarter
Den_B.Johnson 16 pass from Wilson (Lutz kick), 9:01. Drive: 9 plays, 90 yards, 5:01. Key Plays: Wilson 53 pass to Mims on 3rd-and-4; Wilson 7 pass to Jeudy on 3rd-and-8; Wilson 2 run on 4th-and-1. Denver 21, Washington 3.
Was_Thomas 4 pass from Howell (Robinson run), 1:47. Drive: 9 plays, 49 yards, 4:47. Key Play: Samuel 13 run. Denver 21, Washington 11.
Was_FG Slye 49, :00. Drive: 8 plays, 46 yards, 1:20. Key Plays: Howell 14 pass to Samuel; Howell 35 pass to Bates on 3rd-and-11. Denver 21, Washington 14.
Third Quarter
Was_McLaurin 30 pass from Howell (Slye kick), 11:47. Drive: 5 plays, 57 yards, 2:01. Key Plays: Howell 11 run on 3rd-and-10; Robinson 11 run. Washington 21, Denver 21.
Den_FG Lutz 31, 2:11. Drive: 9 plays, 38 yards, 5:21. Key Play: Wilson 13 pass to Sutton on 3rd-and-2. Denver 24, Washington 21.
Fourth Quarter
Was_Robinson 2 run (Slye kick), 13:25. Drive: 7 plays, 75 yards, 3:46. Key Plays: Robinson 27 run; Howell 36 pass to Gibson; Howell 12 pass to Turner. Washington 28, Denver 24.
Was_Robinson 15 run (Slye kick), 7:11. Drive: 8 plays, 64 yards, 5:11. Key Play: Howell 21 pass to Robinson. Washington 35, Denver 24.
Den_FG Lutz 32, 1:50. Drive: 16 plays, 61 yards, 5:21. Key Plays: Wilson 21 pass to Sutton; Wilson 15 run; Wilson 2 run on 3rd-and-1. Washington 35, Denver 27.
Den_B.Johnson 50 pass from Wilson (pass failed), :00. Drive: 7 plays, 92 yards, 00:48. Key Plays: Wilson 12 pass to Sutton; Wilson 14 run on 4th-and-3; Wilson 16 pass to Sutton. Washington 35, Denver 33.
A_76,108.
|Was
|Den
|FIRST DOWNS
|26
|21
|Rushing
|11
|10
|Passing
|11
|8
|Penalty
|4
|3
|THIRD DOWN EFF
|3-10
|4-12
|FOURTH DOWN EFF
|1-1
|2-2
|TOTAL NET YARDS
|388
|399
|Total Plays
|66
|62
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|6.4
|NET YARDS RUSHING
|122
|122
|Rushes
|23
|23
|Avg per rush
|5.304
|5.304
|NET YARDS PASSING
|266
|277
|Sacked-Yds lost
|4-33
|7-31
|Gross-Yds passing
|299
|308
|Completed-Att.
|27-39
|18-32
|Had Intercepted
|0
|1
|Yards-Pass Play
|6.186
|7.103
|KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB
|6-6-6
|6-5-5
|PUNTS-Avg.
|3-56.0
|3-44.667
|Punts blocked
|0
|0
|FGs-PATs blocked
|0-0
|0-0
|TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE
|12
|45
|Punt Returns
|2-9
|1-45
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions
|1-3
|0-0
|PENALTIES-Yds
|8-71
|9-58
|FUMBLES-Lost
|2-0
|1-1
|TIME OF POSSESSION
|33:45
|26:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, Robinson 18-87, Samuel 1-13, Howell 2-13, Gibson 2-9. Denver, Wilson 6-56, J.Williams 12-44, Mims 2-10, McLaughlin 1-5, Perine 1-4, Burton 1-3.
PASSING_Washington, Howell 27-39-0-299. Denver, Wilson 18-32-1-308.
RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 5-54, Bates 3-46, Gibson 3-44, Brown 3-25, Dotson 3-22, Samuel 3-19, Robinson 2-42, Thomas 2-22, Turner 2-21, Pringle 1-4. Denver, Sutton 5-66, Jeudy 3-25, Perine 3-20, Mims 2-113, Johnson 2-66, J.Williams 2-14, Humphrey 1-4.
PUNT RETURNS_Washington, Crowder 2-9. Denver, Mims 1-45.
KICKOFF RETURNS_Washington, None. Denver, None.
TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Washington, Payne 5-0-1, Barton 4-6-0, Curl 4-5-0, St-Juste 3-2-0, Forbes 3-0-0, Sweat 2-2-1.5, Fuller 2-2-0, Young 2-1-1.5, Davis 2-1-1, Forrest 2-1-0, Ridgeway 2-1-0, J.Allen 1-2-0, Smith-Williams 1-0-1, Toohill 1-0-1, Butler 0-1-0. Denver, Simmons 7-3-0, Jewell 7-2-0, Mathis 6-0-0, Cooper 3-5-2, Gregory 3-2-1, Singleton 3-0-0, Surtain 3-0-0, Bassey 2-1-0, Bonitto 2-0-1, K.Jackson 2-0-0, Harris 1-3-0, Henningsen 1-1-0, Allen 0-2-0, Jones 0-1-0, Turner-Yell 0-1-0.
INTERCEPTIONS_Washington, Forbes 1-3. Denver, None.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Washington, Slye 59, Slye 49.
OFFICIALS_Referee Brad Rogers, Ump Ramon George, HL Kent Payne, LJ Kevin Codey, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Anthony Jefferies, BJ Tyree Walton, Replay Durwood Manley.
