WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3149385
Hernández 2b310010.239
Soto rf200031.245
Bell 1b301120.305
Cruz dh400011.234
Hernandez lf312000.266
a-L.Thomas ph-lf211001.223
García ss300001.284
Ruiz c313110.252
Adrianza 3b401100.189
Robles cf401001.236

ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34310364
Rojas 3b513101.275
A.Thomas cf311010.260
Marte dh401101.271
Walker 1b501001.206
Peralta lf402010.240
Varsho rf-c311120.237
Alcántara 2b300010.184
c-Luplow ph100000.181
Perdomo ss400001.202
Herrera c100010.192
b-McCarthy ph-rf101000.250

Washington000101110_493
Arizona200100000_3101

a-doubled for Hernandez in the 8th. b-singled for Herrera in the 8th. c-popped out for Alcántara in the 9th.

E_Ruiz (7), Soto (2), Bell (8), Rojas (8). LOB_Washington 10, Arizona 13. 2B_Hernandez (16), Ruiz (18), Bell (22), L.Thomas (13), Marte (27), Peralta (17). RBIs_Adrianza (7), Bell (51), Ruiz (22), Marte (34), Varsho (47), Rojas (27). CS_Robles (1), Ruiz (1). SF_Marte. S_Hernández, García, Herrera.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 7 (Cruz, L.Thomas 2, Adrianza, Robles, Hernandez 2); Arizona 5 (A.Thomas, Marte, Alcántara 2, Perdomo). RISP_Washington 2 for 9; Arizona 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Adrianza, Cruz. GIDP_Bell, Peralta, Walker.

DP_Washington 2 (Hernández, García, Bell; García, Hernández, Bell); Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Rojas, Walker).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fedde42-373343994.95
Weems100011176.60
Edwards Jr., W, 3-311-310010233.03
Cishek, H, 61-320000123.92
Finnegan, S, 2-512-300000173.76
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Martin441151713.93
Nelson100002141.76
Smith, H, 5121001134.60
I.Kennedy, BS, 4-7111110173.64
Mantiply, L, 1-3121100162.39
Melancon100021194.96

Inherited runners-scored_Weems 2-0, Edwards Jr. 2-0, Finnegan 3-0. HBP_Cishek (A.Thomas). WP_Fedde.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:44. A_20,278 (48,686).

