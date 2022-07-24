|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|3
|8
|5
|Hernández 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Soto rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.245
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.305
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Hernandez lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|a-L.Thomas ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|García ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Ruiz c
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.252
|Adrianza 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.189
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|6
|4
|Rojas 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|A.Thomas cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Marte dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Varsho rf-c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.237
|Alcántara 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.184
|c-Luplow ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Herrera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.192
|b-McCarthy ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Washington
|000
|101
|110_4
|9
|3
|Arizona
|200
|100
|000_3
|10
|1
a-doubled for Hernandez in the 8th. b-singled for Herrera in the 8th. c-popped out for Alcántara in the 9th.
E_Ruiz (7), Soto (2), Bell (8), Rojas (8). LOB_Washington 10, Arizona 13. 2B_Hernandez (16), Ruiz (18), Bell (22), L.Thomas (13), Marte (27), Peralta (17). RBIs_Adrianza (7), Bell (51), Ruiz (22), Marte (34), Varsho (47), Rojas (27). CS_Robles (1), Ruiz (1). SF_Marte. S_Hernández, García, Herrera.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 7 (Cruz, L.Thomas 2, Adrianza, Robles, Hernandez 2); Arizona 5 (A.Thomas, Marte, Alcántara 2, Perdomo). RISP_Washington 2 for 9; Arizona 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Adrianza, Cruz. GIDP_Bell, Peralta, Walker.
DP_Washington 2 (Hernández, García, Bell; García, Hernández, Bell); Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Rojas, Walker).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde
|4
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|4
|3
|99
|4.95
|Weems
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|6.60
|Edwards Jr., W, 3-3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|3.03
|Cishek, H, 6
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.92
|Finnegan, S, 2-5
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|3.76
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martin
|4
|4
|1
|1
|5
|1
|71
|3.93
|Nelson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.76
|Smith, H, 5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.60
|I.Kennedy, BS, 4-7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|3.64
|Mantiply, L, 1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|2.39
|Melancon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|4.96
Inherited runners-scored_Weems 2-0, Edwards Jr. 2-0, Finnegan 3-0. HBP_Cishek (A.Thomas). WP_Fedde.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:44. A_20,278 (48,686).
