|Washington
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|3
|Totals
|34
|3
|10
|3
|Hernández 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Rojas 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Soto rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Thomas cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Marte dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Walker 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Hernandez lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|L.Thomas ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Varsho rf-c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|García ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alcántara 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ruiz c
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Luplow ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adrianza 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Herrera c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCarthy ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Washington
|000
|101
|110
|—
|4
|Arizona
|200
|100
|000
|—
|3
E_Ruiz (7), Soto (2), Bell (8), Rojas (8). DP_Washington 2, Arizona 1. LOB_Washington 10, Arizona 13. 2B_Hernandez (16), Ruiz (18), Bell (22), L.Thomas (13), Marte (27), Peralta (17). SF_Marte (3). S_Hernández (2), García (1), Herrera (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Fedde
|4
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Weems
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Edwards Jr. W,3-3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cishek H,6
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Finnegan S,2-5
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arizona
|Martin
|4
|4
|1
|1
|5
|1
|Nelson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Smith H,5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|I.Kennedy BS,4-7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Mantiply L,1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Melancon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Weems pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Cishek (A.Thomas). WP_Fedde.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:44. A_20,278 (48,686).
