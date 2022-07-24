WashingtonArizona
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31493Totals343103
Hernández 2b3100Rojas 3b5131
Soto rf2000A.Thomas cf3110
Bell 1b3011Marte dh4011
Cruz dh4000Walker 1b5010
Hernandez lf3120Peralta lf4020
L.Thomas ph-lf2110Varsho rf-c3111
García ss3000Alcántara 2b3000
Ruiz c3131Luplow ph1000
Adrianza 3b4011Perdomo ss4000
Robles cf4010Herrera c1000
McCarthy ph-rf1010

Washington0001011104
Arizona2001000003

E_Ruiz (7), Soto (2), Bell (8), Rojas (8). DP_Washington 2, Arizona 1. LOB_Washington 10, Arizona 13. 2B_Hernandez (16), Ruiz (18), Bell (22), L.Thomas (13), Marte (27), Peralta (17). SF_Marte (3). S_Hernández (2), García (1), Herrera (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Fedde42-373343
Weems100011
Edwards Jr. W,3-311-310010
Cishek H,61-320000
Finnegan S,2-512-300000
Arizona
Martin441151
Nelson100002
Smith H,5121001
I.Kennedy BS,4-7111110
Mantiply L,1-3121100
Melancon100021

Weems pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Cishek (A.Thomas). WP_Fedde.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:44. A_20,278 (48,686).

