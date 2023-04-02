AtlantaWashington
Totals28141Totals27464
Acuña Jr. rf2100Thomas rf4120
Olson 1b3000Meneses dh4110
Riley 3b4010Candelario 3b3110
Albies 2b4010Smith 1b4111
d'Arnaud dh4011Ruiz c2001
Ozuna lf4000Call lf2001
Harris II cf2010Vargas ss3000
Murphy c2000García 2b2011
Arcia ss3000Robles cf3000

Atlanta0001000001
Washington40000000x4

DP_Atlanta 1, Washington 3. LOB_Atlanta 5, Washington 5. 2B_Harris II (1), Candelario (1). SF_García (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Atlanta
Shuster L,0-142-364451
Tonkin21-300002
Chavez100001
Washington
Gore W,1-051-331146
Harvey H,12-300000
Ramírez H,1110000
Edwards Jr. H,1100010
Finnegan S,1-1100000

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:17. A_21,440 (41,376).

