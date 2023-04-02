AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2814156
Acuña Jr. rf210021.231
Olson 1b300012.364
Riley 3b401002.200
Albies 2b401000.333
d'Arnaud dh401100.462
Ozuna lf400001.083
Harris II cf201010.300
Murphy c200010.000
Arcia ss300000.364

WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2746454
Thomas rf412000.417
Meneses dh411002.231
Candelario 3b311010.100
Smith 1b411100.300
Ruiz c200120.400
Call lf200122.000
Vargas ss300000.000
García 2b201100.100
Robles cf300000.286

Atlanta000100000_140
Washington40000000x_460

LOB_Atlanta 5, Washington 5. 2B_Harris II (1), Candelario (1). RBIs_d'Arnaud (3), Smith (1), Ruiz (2), Call (2), García (1). CS_García (1). SF_García.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Murphy, Riley, Ozuna); Washington 2 (Smith, Robles). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 6; Washington 1 for 4.

GIDP_Arcia, Murphy, Albies, Vargas.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Arcia, Albies, Olson); Washington 3 (Candelario, García, Smith; García, Smith; García, Vargas, Smith).

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Shuster, L, 0-142-364451797.71
Tonkin21-300002360.00
Chavez100001120.00
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gore, W, 1-051-331146931.69
Harvey, H, 12-30000050.00
Ramírez, H, 1110000100.00
Edwards Jr., H, 1100010210.00
Finnegan, S, 1-110000089.00

Inherited runners-scored_Tonkin 1-0, Harvey 2-0. PB_Ruiz (1).

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:17. A_21,440 (41,376).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

