|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|1
|4
|1
|5
|6
|Acuña Jr. rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.231
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.364
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|d'Arnaud dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.462
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Harris II cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|4
|6
|4
|5
|4
|Thomas rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.417
|Meneses dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Candelario 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.100
|Smith 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Ruiz c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.400
|Call lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.000
|Vargas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|García 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.100
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|000_1
|4
|0
|Washington
|400
|000
|00x_4
|6
|0
LOB_Atlanta 5, Washington 5. 2B_Harris II (1), Candelario (1). RBIs_d'Arnaud (3), Smith (1), Ruiz (2), Call (2), García (1). CS_García (1). SF_García.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Murphy, Riley, Ozuna); Washington 2 (Smith, Robles). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 6; Washington 1 for 4.
GIDP_Arcia, Murphy, Albies, Vargas.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Arcia, Albies, Olson); Washington 3 (Candelario, García, Smith; García, Smith; García, Vargas, Smith).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shuster, L, 0-1
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|5
|1
|79
|7.71
|Tonkin
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|0.00
|Chavez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gore, W, 1-0
|5
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|4
|6
|93
|1.69
|Harvey, H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Ramírez, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Edwards Jr., H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|0.00
|Finnegan, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Tonkin 1-0, Harvey 2-0. PB_Ruiz (1).
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:17. A_21,440 (41,376).
