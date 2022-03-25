Washington12014
Buffalo12003

Washington won shootout 2-1

First Period_1, Washington, Mantha 7 (Wilson, Backstrom), 9:15. 2, Buffalo, Skinner 25 (Thompson), 15:49. Penalties_Kempny, WSH (Slashing), 18:16.

Second Period_3, Washington, Jensen 5 (Orlov, Sheary), 4:06. 4, Buffalo, Skinner 26 (Samuelsson), 10:23. 5, Buffalo, Olofsson 12 (Mittelstadt, Asplund), 12:55. 6, Washington, Ovechkin 41 (Kuznetsov), 16:47. Penalties_Skinner, BUF (Holding), 16:59; Hathaway, WSH (Roughing), 16:59.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Pysyk, BUF (Interference), 12:03.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Washington 2 (Backstrom NG, Kuznetsov G, Ovechkin G), Buffalo 1 (Thompson G, Mittelstadt NG, Tuch NG).

Shots on Goal_Washington 11-13-9-7_40. Buffalo 4-9-5-5_23.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 1; Buffalo 0 of 1.

Goalies_Washington, Samsonov 19-9-4 (23 shots-20 saves). Buffalo, Tokarski 6-9-5 (40-37).

A_9,740 (19,070). T_2:35.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you