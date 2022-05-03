|Washington
|1
|0
|3
|—
|4
|Florida
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
First Period_1, Washington, Wilson 1 (Schultz, Mantha), 3:47 (pp). 2, Florida, Bennett 1 (Verhaeghe, Gudas), 17:55. Penalties_Gudas, FLA (High Sticking), 0:49; Weegar, FLA (Delay of Game), 1:48; Chiarot, FLA (Holding), 11:42.
Second Period_3, Florida, Giroux 1 (Huberdeau, Montour), 0:43. Penalties_Fehervary, WSH (Holding), 8:03; Mantha, WSH (Slashing), 13:26; Marchment, FLA (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 13:26; Larsson, WSH (Slashing), 15:51.
Third Period_4, Washington, Kuznetsov 1 (Ovechkin), 8:14. 5, Washington, Oshie 1 (Backstrom, Orlov), 10:37. 6, Washington, Eller 1, 19:11 (en). Penalties_Hornqvist, FLA (Cross Checking), 19:57; Jensen, WSH (Cross Checking), 19:57.
Shots on Goal_Washington 17-14-7_38. Florida 10-10-12_32.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 3; Florida 0 of 2.
Goalies_Washington, Vanecek 1-0-0 (32 shots-30 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 0-1-0 (37-34).
A_196,578 (19,250). T_2:31.
Referees_Eric Furlatt, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Brad Kovachik.
