WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals40411426
Thomas rf-cf512101.286
García 2b511000.274
Candelario 3b301010.245
Dickerson dh402110.286
Ruiz c513200.239
Smith 1b502001.270
Garrett lf-rf500003.263
Abrams ss410001.217
Call cf300000.209
c-Vargas ph-lf100000.283

HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35171310
McCormick lf-cf502002.235
Altuve 2b400011.254
Bregman 3b300011.240
Tucker rf413000.281
J.Abreu 1b400003.230
Peña ss401000.252
Julks dh300002.253
a-Diaz ph-dh101100.269
Meyers cf300000.236
b-Dubón ph-lf100000.295
Maldonado c300011.181

Washington0000000013_4110
Houston0000000010_170

a-singled for Julks in the 9th. b-flied out for Meyers in the 9th. c-grounded out for Call in the 10th.

LOB_Washington 10, Houston 8. 2B_Thomas (15), Tucker (14). HR_Ruiz (8), off Pressly. RBIs_Ruiz 2 (27), Thomas (31), Dickerson (11), Diaz (10). SB_Candelario (2), McCormick (5). CS_Dickerson (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Dickerson 2, Abrams, Garrett 2); Houston 4 (Altuve, Bregman 2, J.Abreu). RISP_Washington 2 for 9; Houston 1 for 11.

Runners moved up_García, Vargas. GIDP_J.Abreu.

DP_Washington 1 (García, Abrams, Smith).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gore52-340034953.74
Thompson11-300001133.93
Finnegan110003194.39
Harvey, W, 3-3121101243.34
Edwards Jr., S, 2-4100001123.03
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier650002922.90
B.Abreu11000071.87
Neris110010241.29
Pressly111102203.49
Maton, L, 0-21-333210151.64
Gage2-300002102.70

Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 2-0, Gage 3-0. HBP_Maton (Candelario).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:12. A_38,303 (41,000).

