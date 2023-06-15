|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|4
|11
|4
|2
|6
|Thomas rf-cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|García 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Dickerson dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|Ruiz c
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.239
|Smith 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Garrett lf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.263
|Abrams ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Call cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|c-Vargas ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|7
|1
|3
|10
|McCormick lf-cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.230
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Julks dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|a-Diaz ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|b-Dubón ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.181
|Washington
|000
|000
|001
|3_4
|11
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|001
|0_1
|7
|0
a-singled for Julks in the 9th. b-flied out for Meyers in the 9th. c-grounded out for Call in the 10th.
LOB_Washington 10, Houston 8. 2B_Thomas (15), Tucker (14). HR_Ruiz (8), off Pressly. RBIs_Ruiz 2 (27), Thomas (31), Dickerson (11), Diaz (10). SB_Candelario (2), McCormick (5). CS_Dickerson (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Dickerson 2, Abrams, Garrett 2); Houston 4 (Altuve, Bregman 2, J.Abreu). RISP_Washington 2 for 9; Houston 1 for 11.
Runners moved up_García, Vargas. GIDP_J.Abreu.
DP_Washington 1 (García, Abrams, Smith).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gore
|5
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|4
|95
|3.74
|Thompson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.93
|Finnegan
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|4.39
|Harvey, W, 3-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|3.34
|Edwards Jr., S, 2-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.03
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|92
|2.90
|B.Abreu
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.87
|Neris
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|1.29
|Pressly
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|3.49
|Maton, L, 0-2
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|15
|1.64
|Gage
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|2.70
Inherited runners-scored_Thompson 2-0, Gage 3-0. HBP_Maton (Candelario).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:12. A_38,303 (41,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.