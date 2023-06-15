|Washington
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|40
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|35
|1
|7
|1
|Thomas rf-cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|McCormick lf-cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|García 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dickerson dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Ruiz c
|5
|1
|3
|2
|J.Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Smith 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Garrett lf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Julks dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Abrams ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Diaz ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Call cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vargas ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|001
|—
|4
|Houston
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
DP_Washington 1, Houston 0. LOB_Washington 10, Houston 8. 2B_Thomas (15), Tucker (14). HR_Ruiz (8). SB_Candelario (2), McCormick (5).
|5
|4
|0
|0
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Maton (Candelario).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeremy Riggs.
T_3:12. A_38,303 (41,000).
