WashingtonHouston
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals404114Totals35171
Thomas rf-cf5121McCormick lf-cf5020
García 2b5110Altuve 2b4000
Candelario 3b3010Bregman 3b3000
Dickerson dh4021Tucker rf4130
Ruiz c5132J.Abreu 1b4000
Smith 1b5020Peña ss4010
Garrett lf-rf5000Julks dh3000
Abrams ss4100Diaz ph-dh1011
Call cf3000Meyers cf3000
Vargas ph-lf1000Dubón ph-lf1000
Maldonado c3000

Washington00000000134
Houston00000000101

DP_Washington 1, Houston 0. LOB_Washington 10, Houston 8. 2B_Thomas (15), Tucker (14). HR_Ruiz (8). SB_Candelario (2), McCormick (5).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Gore52-340034
Thompson11-300001
Finnegan110003
Harvey W,3-3121101
Edwards Jr. S,2-4100001
Houston
Javier650002
B.Abreu110000
Neris110010
Pressly111102
Maton L,0-21-333210
Gage2-300002

HBP_Maton (Candelario).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Jeremy Riggs.

T_3:12. A_38,303 (41,000).

