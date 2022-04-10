|New York
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|29
|4
|5
|4
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Canó 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|E.Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Smith dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Canha rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Strnge-Gordon pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|McNeil lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Thomas lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nido c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fox ss
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|200
|000
|—
|2
|Washington
|100
|000
|03x
|—
|4
E_Alonso (1). DP_New York 0, Washington 1. LOB_New York 8, Washington 3. 2B_E.Escobar (3). HR_Lindor (1), Cruz (1). SB_Lindor (1). S_Fox (1).
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Cishek pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:01. A_23,158 (41,339).
