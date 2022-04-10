New YorkWashington
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals33272Totals29454
Nimmo cf5000C.Hernandez 2b4100
Lindor ss3111Soto rf4000
Canó 2b4000Cruz dh4123
Alonso 1b4000Bell 1b3010
E.Escobar 3b4110Ruiz c3000
Do.Smith dh2000Y.Hernandez lf3010
Canha rf4031Strnge-Gordon pr0100
McNeil lf3010Thomas lf0000
Nido c3010Franco 3b3010
Davis ph1000Fox ss2101
Robles cf3000

New York0002000002
Washington10000003x4

E_Alonso (1). DP_New York 0, Washington 1. LOB_New York 8, Washington 3. 2B_E.Escobar (3). HR_Lindor (1), Cruz (1). SB_Lindor (1). S_Fox (1).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Carrasco52-321105
Shreve H,111-311111
Williams L,0-1 BS,0-1122000
Washington
Fedde552225
Cishek110021
Doolittle100002
Finnegan W,1-0100001
Rainey S,1-1110000

Cishek pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:01. A_23,158 (41,339).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you