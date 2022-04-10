|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|4
|9
|Nimmo cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Canó 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Alonso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|E.Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Do.Smith dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.143
|Canha rf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.700
|McNeil lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.438
|Nido c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|a-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|5
|4
|1
|6
|C.Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.188
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|Ruiz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.364
|Y.Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|1-Strange-Gordon pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Thomas lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Fox ss
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|New York
|000
|200
|000_2
|7
|1
|Washington
|100
|000
|03x_4
|5
|0
a-lined out for Nido in the 9th.
1-ran for Y.Hernandez in the 8th.
E_Alonso (1). LOB_New York 8, Washington 3. 2B_E.Escobar (3). HR_Lindor (1), off Fedde; Cruz (1), off Carrasco. RBIs_Lindor (2), Canha (2), Cruz 3 (3), Fox (1). SB_Lindor (1). CS_Bell (1). S_Fox.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Nimmo, McNeil, Canó 2); Washington 1 (Bell). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Washington 1 for 5.
LIDP_Nimmo.
DP_Washington 1 (Bell).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco
|5
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|72
|1.59
|Shreve, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|22
|6.75
|Williams, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|21
|0.00
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|87
|3.60
|Cishek
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|25
|0.00
|Doolittle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|0.00
|Finnegan, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Rainey, S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Williams 1-1, Doolittle 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:01. A_23,158 (41,339).
