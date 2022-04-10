New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3327249
Nimmo cf500002.286
Lindor ss311110.250
Canó 2b400002.273
Alonso 1b400001.222
E.Escobar 3b411000.273
Do.Smith dh200021.143
Canha rf403101.700
McNeil lf301010.438
Nido c301002.286
a-Davis ph100000.200

WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2945416
C.Hernandez 2b410001.188
Soto rf400000.214
Cruz dh412301.188
Bell 1b301010.308
Ruiz c300002.364
Y.Hernandez lf301000.167
1-Strange-Gordon pr010000.000
Thomas lf000000.000
Franco 3b301000.077
Fox ss210101.000
Robles cf300001.000

New York000200000_271
Washington10000003x_450

a-lined out for Nido in the 9th.

1-ran for Y.Hernandez in the 8th.

E_Alonso (1). LOB_New York 8, Washington 3. 2B_E.Escobar (3). HR_Lindor (1), off Fedde; Cruz (1), off Carrasco. RBIs_Lindor (2), Canha (2), Cruz 3 (3), Fox (1). SB_Lindor (1). CS_Bell (1). S_Fox.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Nimmo, McNeil, Canó 2); Washington 1 (Bell). RISP_New York 1 for 8; Washington 1 for 5.

LIDP_Nimmo.

DP_Washington 1 (Bell).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Carrasco52-321105721.59
Shreve, H, 111-311111226.75
Williams, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1122000210.00
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fedde552225873.60
Cishek110021250.00
Doolittle10000290.00
Finnegan, W, 1-010000190.00
Rainey, S, 1-1110000110.00

Inherited runners-scored_Williams 1-1, Doolittle 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:01. A_23,158 (41,339).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

