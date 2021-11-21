Washington2024
San Jose0000

First Period_1, Washington, Sheary 4 (Sprong, Protas), 2:17. 2, Washington, Ovechkin 13 (Oshie, Carlson), 13:58 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, Washington, Sheary 5 (Carlson, Ovechkin), 15:10. 4, Washington, Ovechkin 14 (Dowd), 18:56 (en).

Shots on Goal_Washington 6-7-8_21. San Jose 6-10-6_22.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 3; San Jose 0 of 4.

Goalies_Washington, Samsonov 6-0-1 (22 shots-22 saves). San Jose, Hill 4-5-0 (20-17).

A_16,527 (17,562). T_2:27.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Derek Nansen.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

