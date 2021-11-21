|Washington
|2
|0
|2
|—
|4
|San Jose
|0
|0
|0
|—
|0
First Period_1, Washington, Sheary 4 (Sprong, Protas), 2:17. 2, Washington, Ovechkin 13 (Oshie, Carlson), 13:58 (pp).
Second Period_None.
Third Period_3, Washington, Sheary 5 (Carlson, Ovechkin), 15:10. 4, Washington, Ovechkin 14 (Dowd), 18:56 (en).
Shots on Goal_Washington 6-7-8_21. San Jose 6-10-6_22.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 3; San Jose 0 of 4.
Goalies_Washington, Samsonov 6-0-1 (22 shots-22 saves). San Jose, Hill 4-5-0 (20-17).
A_16,527 (17,562). T_2:27.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Derek Nansen.