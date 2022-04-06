|Tampa Bay
|2
|0
|1
|—
|3
|Washington
|3
|1
|0
|—
|4
First Period_1, Washington, Fehervary 6 (Sheary, Carlson), 5:10. 2, Washington, Carlson 12 (Backstrom, Kuznetsov), 7:38 (pp). 3, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 14 (Hedman), 8:41. 4, Washington, Ovechkin 43 (Carlson, Kuznetsov), 15:10. 5, Tampa Bay, Paul 13 (Rutta, Stamkos), 16:31. Penalties_Colton, TB (Delay of Game), 5:48.
Second Period_6, Washington, Carlson 13 (Oshie, Ovechkin), 16:35 (pp). Penalties_Foote, TB (Slashing), 5:18; Eller, WSH (Slashing), 13:14; Point, TB (Slashing), 14:59.
Third Period_7, Tampa Bay, Colton 15 (Maroon, Sergachev), 17:10 (pp). Penalties_Colton, TB (Interference), 1:54; Dowd, WSH (Hooking), 4:57; Kuznetsov, WSH (Slashing), 5:20; Hedman, TB (Slashing), 5:20; Dowd, WSH (Cross Checking), 15:37; Tampa Bay bench, served by Cernak (Tripping), 18:08; Oshie, WSH (Hooking), 19:46.
Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 11-9-8_28. Washington 13-6-9_28.
Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 3; Washington 2 of 5.
Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 35-16-4 (28 shots-24 saves). Washington, Samsonov 20-9-4 (28-25).
A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:39.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Brandon Gawryletz.
