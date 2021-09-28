|Washington
|Colorado
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|Thomas cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Tapia lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Rodgers 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Hampson pr-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Hernandez lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Story ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|K.Ruiz c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Cron 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|García 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Díaz c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Jos.Gray p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hilliard cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Voth p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Márquez p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Daza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|R.Ruiz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sheffield p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chacín p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Welker ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Estévez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|000
|310
|001
|—
|5
|Colorado
|000
|003
|001
|—
|4
E_García (10). DP_Washington 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Washington 8, Colorado 11. 2B_Thomas (13), McMahon (30), Cron (29). SB_McMahon (6).
|5
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|5
|6
|4
|4
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
HBP_Jos.Gray (Rodgers), Márquez (Bell). WP_Jos.Gray, Finnegan, Sheffield.
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Ben May; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:45. A_20,388 (50,445).
