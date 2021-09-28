WashingtonColorado
Totals365115Totals35484
Thomas cf5120Tapia lf4000
Escobar ss5131Rodgers 2b0000
Soto rf4011Hampson pr-2b4110
Bell 1b4100Blackmon rf4100
Hernandez lf4110Story ss3210
K.Ruiz c3001Cron 1b5021
García 2b4022McMahon 3b4013
Kieboom 3b3110Díaz c4020
Jos.Gray p3000Hilliard cf4000
Voth p0000Márquez p1010
Thompson p0000Daza ph1000
Finnegan p0000Stephenson p0000
Stevenson ph1010R.Ruiz ph1000
Rainey p0000Sheffield p0000
Chacín p0000
Welker ph0000
Estévez p0000

Washington0003100015
Colorado0000030014

E_García (10). DP_Washington 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Washington 8, Colorado 11. 2B_Thomas (13), McMahon (30), Cron (29). SB_McMahon (6).

IPHRERBBSO
Washington
Jos.Gray W,2-251-343334
Voth H,72-310000
Thompson H,7110011
Finnegan H,13110011
Rainey S,3-6111110
Colorado
Márquez L,12-11564424
Stephenson110001
Sheffield100010
Chacín100001
Estévez141100

HBP_Jos.Gray (Rodgers), Márquez (Bell). WP_Jos.Gray, Finnegan, Sheffield.

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Ben May; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:45. A_20,388 (50,445).

